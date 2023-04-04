List of Saints free agents who remain unsigned

The list of unsigned New Orleans Saints free agents still stands ten-deep three weeks out from the 2023 NFL draft, with a number of players returning to New Orleans on extensions: a group that includes tight end Juwan Johnson, punter Blake Gillikin, defensive linemen Tanoh Kpassagnon and Malcolm Roach, as well as linebackers Ty Summers and Andrew Dowell, plus safety J.T. Gray and cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

But many other Saints free agents are suiting up for other teams in 2023, like big-name defensive linemen David Onyemata (Atlanta Falcons), Marcus Davenport (Minnesota Vikings), Shy Tuttle (Carolina Panthers), and Kentavius Street (Philadelphia Eagles); linebacker Kaden Elliss (Panthers), safety Justin Evans (Eagles), and wide receivers Marquez Callaway (Denver Broncos) and Deonte Harty (Buffalo Bills) are also playing elsewhere. So is quarterback Andy Dalton (Panthers).

Other names could be on the move, too, as teams look to finalize their rosters going into the draft. Here are ten other Saints free agents who could sign with new teams or return to New Orleans this offseason:

WR Jarvis Landry

RB Mark Ingram II

RB Dwayne Washington

RB David Johnson

LT Ethan Greenidge

DT Albert Huggins

LB Chase Hansen

S Daniel Sorensen

DB P.J. Williams

CB Chris Harris Jr.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire