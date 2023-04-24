List of Saints’ 2023 opponents looking vulnerable at quarterback

Between a couple of expected rookie draft picks and an abundance of mid-level starters, the New Orleans Saints’ list of 2023 opponents is looking awful vulnerable at quarterback — especially in the wake of the Aaron Rodgers trade, in which the two-time former MVP was sent from the Green Bay Packers (who the Saints will visit in the fall) to the New York Jets (who they won’t see until 2025, barring a surprise Super Bowl matchup).

There just aren’t many quality quarterbacks lined up for the Saints defense to go knock down. That’s why they made such a strong run at Derek Carr. Getting an edge at the game’s most important position could pay off in a big way once the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape. At the same time, head coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael found a way to lose to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 despite holding Sam Darnold to just 5 completions for 43 passing yards. Hopefully Carr can make up for their deficiencies.

This projection will change once the 2023 draft is behind us, but right now, here’s a quick survey of the starting quarterbacks projected to suit up against New Orleans this season:

Atlanta Falcons (twice): Desmond Ridder

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Falcons could select a passer early (they pick at No. 8 overall), but they haven’t been connected to any of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft, and it’s likely Ridder is their guy in 2023. The Saints defense limited him to 13 completions for 97 yards (off of 26 attempts), sacking him 4 times in last year’s Week 15 game. He also ran 6 times for 38 more yards.

Carolina Panthers (twice): TBA

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are widely anticipated to choose Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at first overall, though it’s possible they go with one of the other top passers in a last-second switch. Andy Dalton was signed in free agency to mentor the first overall draft pick.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (twice): Baker Mayfield

Story continues

Craig Jones/Getty Images

Maybe former second-round pick Kyle Trask unseats Mayfield in training camp, but it’s not looking likely. Neither of these passers are worthy successors for Tom Brady, but they’re probably going to do their part to help the Buccaneers secure an early pick in the 2024 draft.

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Bears entertained the idea of moving Fields and going in a new direction under center but ultimately decided to give the quarterback they already have more to work with. He’s had one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL as of late.

Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin

Maybe the Lions do something fun and make a move for Anthony Richardson or a top quarterback prospect with their pick from the Los Angeles Rams, but Goff made real progress last season and they may want to see how far he can take them instead.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Love is an unproven passer in this league, having appeared in just 10 games over the last two years, largely in mop-up duty. But he’s younger than some draft prospects and it shouldn’t take long for Green Bay to upgrade the talent around him.

Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

There’s some compelling fan fiction going around suggesting the Vikings trade Cousins to a Super Bowl contender like the San Francisco 49ers, but odds are he’ll stay in Minnesota for another frustrating season full of hollow regular season wins and little postseason progress.

New York Giants: Daniel Jones

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants overpaid Jones this offseason before he could reach free agency and show them how low his market really was, and now they’re stuck with him. He made some inroads last season if you grade him on a curve given his poor past performance rather than standards used around the rest of the league.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are paying the bill for their all-in approach to win a Super Bowl, and now they’re working with few early-round draft picks and even fewer salary cap resources. Stafford is going to be stuck in the mud this year after injuries slowed him down last season.

Houston Texans: TBA

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills was a miserable experience last year, but the Texans could trot him out again if they don’t pick a quarterback at No. 2 overall. There likely won’t be anyone worthy of the selection hanging around at No. 12 if they opt to wait.

Indianapolis Colts: TBA

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Colts are expected to pick a quarterback at No. 4, assuming they don’t outbid competitors to move up higher. No one seems to have a good idea of their preference, but there’s a disturbing volume of Will Levis propaganda going around right now. This is also where Gardner Minshew wound up if you, like me, missed that memo.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lawrence looked like the guy Jaguars fans expected when he was drafted, having rebounded very well under head coach Doug Pederson (a Super Bowl winner with Louisiana ties the Saints ought to have hired when they had the chance). He’s going to be a problem as that offense continues to advance and evolve, especially with former Falcons standout Calvin Ridley now leading the receiving corps.

Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Tannehill is the nominal starter, but the Titans are a sleeper pick to get bold and trade up for a quarterback like CJ Stroud. It’s disappointing that their coaching staff has so little trust in Malik Willis as a draft-and-develop prospect they picked just a year ago, but it’s clear Tannehill can’t take this team where it wants to go.

New England Patriots: Mac Jones

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

There’s been some smoke going around suggesting that Jones has fallen out of favor with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but it would be stunning to see New England make a change this soon. We can’t rule them out from getting antsy and pouncing on a quarterback in freefall but, realistically, Jones remains their starter.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire