List of running backs at 2024 Senior Bowl

Rolling on with taking a look at who will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl — a game in which Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be a head coach — here are the running backs that will take part this week.

Coaching the running backs in Mobile will be Cardinals running backs coach Autry Denson and Jamel Mutunga, who spent last season coaching the running backs for the Panthers.

Running back could be a spot the Jets look at late as they look for help behind Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda. This looks like an interesting group in Mobile, including one of the stars of Missouri’s surprise run to a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Emani Bailey, TCU

Nov 18, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emani Bailey (9) runs for a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Dec 29, 2023; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdownagainst the Clemson tigers in the fourth quarter during the Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Louisville’s Jawhar Jordan takes off against FSU’s Shyheim Brown in the AAC Football Championship game.

Dec. 2, 2023

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) runs for a first down against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (0) dodges Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Andru Phillips (23) to strike first with a Volunteer touchdown early in the first quarter Saturday in Lexington. Oct. 28, 2023.

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Dec 19, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali (22) breaks a tackle in the second half against the Connecticut Huskies at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

SDSU’s running back Isaiah Davis (22) throws the ball on the ground after a touchdown on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse in Brookings.

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

University of New Hampshire junior Dylan Laube runs against Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs, Dec. 3, 2022 in Worcester.

Marshawn Lloyd, USC

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Alex Johnson (36) during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Oct 14, 2023; West Point, New York, USA; Troy Trojans running back Kimani Vidal (28) carries the ball against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire