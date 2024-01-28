List of running backs at 2024 Senior Bowl
Rolling on with taking a look at who will be in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl — a game in which Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be a head coach — here are the running backs that will take part this week.
Coaching the running backs in Mobile will be Cardinals running backs coach Autry Denson and Jamel Mutunga, who spent last season coaching the running backs for the Panthers.
Running back could be a spot the Jets look at late as they look for help behind Breece Hall and Israel Abanikanda. This looks like an interesting group in Mobile, including one of the stars of Missouri’s surprise run to a win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.