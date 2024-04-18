LIST: Rodeos coming to East Texas in April, May

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Put on your cowboy boots and hats, because rodeo season is here. KETK has complied a list of rodeos happening in East Texas.

East Texas Food Bank to open new mobile pantry in Grand Saline in late April

Cass County Championship Rodeo

On April 26 and 27, the rodeo will take place on Highway 8 and FM 1399 in Linden.

Tickets are $10 for adults, children between the ages of 6 and 12 tickets are $5 and children 5-years-old and under can enter free.

Gladewater Round-Up Rodeo

The rodeo established in 1938, returns June 5 through 8.

Tickets will go on sale starting May 27.

Henderson County First Responders PRCA Rodeo

Also starting on April 26 to the 27, the 38th annual rodeo will take place at the Henderson County Regional Fairpark.

Gates are expected to open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20, children tickets between the ages 4 and 12 are $12 and children under 3 have free admission.

Jacksonville Tops in Texas Rodeo

With a history of over 60 years, the annual show returns on May 9 through May 11.

According to their website, general admission tickets start at $12.

Lindale Championship Rodeo

The 37th annual free event returns on May 16 through May 18 at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church located on 11915 FM 2015 in Tyler.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. people will be able to enjoy rodeo entertainment, the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce said. For more information, people can visit the rodeo website.

Longview PRCA Rodeo

The gates at the Longview Rodeo Arena will open at 6 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“For the 32nd year in a row, we have an amazing show planned. The rodeo is tons of fun for all ages. Bring the whole family, a group of friends or make it a date night,” the rodeo said.

According to their website, funds raised will benefit local non-profits. General admission tickets are priced at $15 with children receiving an online free admission sale until Friday.

Panola County Cattlemen’s Pro Rodeo

Starting May 10 to the 11, people will be able to attend the 73rd rodeo in Carthage.

Children under 12 have free admission.

For more information, people can call 903-754-2619.

Pittsburg Rodeo

Starting May 2 through May 4, the 62nd Pittsburg Rodeo will take place on 938 N. Greer Blvd.

There will be free admission on May 2 and the other nights admission will be $10 with children under 3 entering free.

If you know of any rodeos happening in your area, please email tips@ketk.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.