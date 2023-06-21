List of remaining unsigned Bills free agents
The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL are well into the offseason. However, the market remains open and several players that were on Buffalo’s roster in 2022 are still available to sign.
Here’s a full list of Bills players that currently remain free agents:
OL Rodger Saffold
Bills tenure: 2022
RB Taiwan Jones
Bills tenue: 2017-2018, 2020-2022
WR Jake Kumerow
Bills tenure: 2020, 2021-2022
OL Bobby Hart
Bills tenure: 2021, 2021-2022
Players who re-signed with the Bills
CB Cam Lewis (RFA)
CB Dane Jackson (RFA)
DE Shaq Lawson
LB AJ Klein
Players who signed with other NFL teams
QB Case Keenum (Texans)
OL Greg Van Roten (Raiders)
WR Jamison Crowder (Giants)
TE Tommy Sweeney (Giants)
OL Justin Murray (Raiders)