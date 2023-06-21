List of remaining unsigned Bills free agents

The Buffalo Bills and rest of the NFL are well into the offseason. However, the market remains open and several players that were on Buffalo’s roster in 2022 are still available to sign.

Here’s a full list of Bills players that currently remain free agents:

OL Rodger Saffold

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Bills tenure: 2022

RB Taiwan Jones

Bills tenue: 2017-2018, 2020-2022

WR Jake Kumerow

Bills tenure: 2020, 2021-2022

OL Bobby Hart

Bills tenure: 2021, 2021-2022

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Players who re-signed with the Bills

Players who signed with other NFL teams

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire