List of remaining unsigned Bears free agents

The Chicago Bears are in the midst of the final phase of their offseason program, where they’re gearing up for the final week of Organized Week Activities (OTAs) before veteran minicamp wraps things up ahead of training camp.

The Bears have a number of remaining free agents that still aren’t signed, including several familiar faces who were cut this offseason including defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, linebacker Danny Trevathan and running back Tarik Cohen (who recently tore his Achilles while training).

Here are the Bears free agents that still remain unsigned to this point (via Spotrac).

DL Eddie Goldman

TE Jimmy Graham

LB Danny Trevathan

RB Tarik Cohen

S Tashaun Gipson

OL Jason Peters

TE Jesse James

LB Alec Ogletree

LB Christian Jones

S Marqui Christian

OL Adam Redmond

EDGE Ledarius Mack

QB Ryan Willis

