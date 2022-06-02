List of remaining unsigned Bears free agents
The Chicago Bears are in the midst of the final phase of their offseason program, where they’re gearing up for the final week of Organized Week Activities (OTAs) before veteran minicamp wraps things up ahead of training camp.
The Bears have a number of remaining free agents that still aren’t signed, including several familiar faces who were cut this offseason including defensive lineman Eddie Goldman, linebacker Danny Trevathan and running back Tarik Cohen (who recently tore his Achilles while training).
Here are the Bears free agents that still remain unsigned to this point (via Spotrac).
DL Eddie Goldman
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
TE Jimmy Graham
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
LB Danny Trevathan
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
RB Tarik Cohen
AP Photo/Jose Juarez
S Tashaun Gipson
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
OL Jason Peters
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
TE Jesse James
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
LB Alec Ogletree
Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
LB Christian Jones
AP Photo/Paul Sancya
S Marqui Christian
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
OL Adam Redmond
AP Photo/David Banks
EDGE Ledarius Mack
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
QB Ryan Willis
Michael Shroyer/Getty Images
