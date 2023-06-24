A list of the Razorbacks drafted to the NBA since 2000s

The NBA and NFL have done a great job of turning their respective draft into spectacles.

Thursday, the NBA held the 77th edition of their draft, and three Razorbacks had their names called. It’s the most since 1992 when four players were drafted out of Fayetteville.

Anthony Black became the Razorbacks’ highest-drafted player, going no.6 to the Orlando Magic, joining last year’s top overall pick Paolo Blanchero.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Smith’s name would get called later in the draft at no. 27 to the Charlotte Hornets, and the one-n-done guard was emotional after going through a tough freshman season at Arkansas. Jordan Walsh was the final Razorback drafted, going in the second round to the Boston Celtics, giving Eric Musselman four on-n-done players during his tenure as Arkansas head coach.

With the smoke clearing, let’s take a look at all the players drafted to the NBA out of Arkansas since 2000.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire