List of quarterbacks at 2024 Senior Bowl

The vast majority of the football world will soon descend upon Mobile, Alabama for the annual Senior Bowl. Jets fans this year will have some reason to watch as defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as head coach of the National Team.

To get a start on the week, we’ll compile a simple list of players at each position that will be in Mobile this week. We’ll start with the quarterbacks, and while the Jets may not be grabbing a quarterback early in the draft, it will still be interesting to watch these guys compete in Mobile.

Coaching the quarterbacks will be Bears new quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph and Cardinals quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork.

Carter Bradley, South Alabama

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; South Alabama Jaguars quarterback Carter Bradley (2) celebrates after a South Alabama touchdown during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws the ball during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) runs for a gain against UTSA Roadrunners defensive back Ken Robinson (21) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) drops back to pass against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Nov 4, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) rolls out to throw against Clemson Tigers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Nix, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws down field against Oregon State during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 in Eugene.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes the ball against the Michigan Wolverines during the third quarter in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

