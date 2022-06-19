New list projects Nebraska and the Big Ten’s Bowl Games

A new list is projecting bowl games for the 2022 season, so now seems like a good time to look and see where the Cornhuskers and its fellow Big Ten schools will be headed for the postseason. College Football News has worked hard to break down every bowl and then project the matchups for all 43 bowl game schedules. Nebraska is projected to make the postseason this year which would be a first under Head Coach Scott Frost and the first bowl game for the program since the 2016 Music City Bowl.

I’m not going to spoil the selected opponent for Nebraska other than saying that I’m all about the matchup. Of course, a bowl game alone would be excellent, but to play this team (one the Huskers have a history with) and this former Husker (I’m pretty sure you’ve put two and two together) would be an added cherry on top after a long postseason break for the Cornhuskers.

Take a look below to see where Nebraska and the rest of the Big Ten are projected.

Gasparilla Bowl

Projection: Mississippi State vs. Maryland

Quick Lane Bowl

Projection: Purdue vs. Central Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Projection: Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Pinstripe Bowl

Projection: Virginia vs. Minnesota

Music City Bowl

Projection: Iowa vs. Ole Miss

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Projection: Miami vs. Penn State

Tampa Bay Bowl

Projection: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Florida

Rose Bowl

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Oregon

CFB PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL (Fiesta Bowl)

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs. Ohio State

