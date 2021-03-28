List of pre-draft Pro Days attended by Packers GM Brian Gutekunst

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
Coming off a limited college football season and with no official scouting combine, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst understands the importance of pro days during the 2021 pre-draft process. In fact, he said the pro days will be “very important” in reaching “conclusions” on prospects in this year’s class.

True to his word, Gutekunst has been active on the pro day circuit this year, attending several notable workouts in order to get an in-person look at top prospects from across the country.

Here’s an updating list of pro days attended by Gutekunst in 2021:

Northwestern

Notable prospects: CB Greg Newsome, OT Rashawn Slater

Florida State

Notable prospects: CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Clemson

Notable prospects: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, OT Jackson Carman, WR Amari Rodgers

Alabama

Notable prospects: WR Devonta Smith, WR Jaylen Waddle, CB Patrick Surtain II, DL Christian Barmore, RB Najee Harris, OL Landon Dickerson, LB Dylan Moses

South Carolina

Notable prospects: CB Jaycee Horn, WR Shi Smith

Virginia Tech

Notable prospects: CB Caleb Farley, WR Tre Turner

List

Tracking Packers' virtual pre-draft meetings ahead of 2021 NFL draft

