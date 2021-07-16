List of Power Five schools that are winless against the LSU Tigers

The history of the LSU Tigers football program dates back to the 1893 season.

Over the history of the football program, the Tigers have a winning percentage of 0.655 which is 14th best all-time. LSU has competed in 1,284 games in its history. The program has a storied history with 52 total bowl games played and 16 conference championships.

List

List of teams that the LSU Tigers are winless against View 9 items

After looking at the list of schools that the LSU Tigers are winless against, we journey onto the flip side of that coin. Which teams have yet to defeat the Tigers in their history? There are quite a few from the Power Five conferences alone. The ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Conferences were all represented on this list, plenty of the Group of Five schools as well.

ACC Conference: Boston College Eagles

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 2-0

LSU and Boston College have met on the field twice in a span of six years. The Tigers won both matchups by a combined 56-19. The last game was played in Death Valley. Last Game: LSU won 42-6 (Oct. 3, 1953)

ACC Conference: Louisville Cardinals

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 1-0

LSU and Louisville met for the first time in the 2016 season in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl. The Tigers defeated Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals on that day. The defense held the future NFL MVP to just 186 total yards as Danny Etling led the Bayou Bengals to victory. Last Time: LSU won 29-9 in the Citrus Bowl (Dec. 31, 2016)

ACC Conference: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

(AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

All-Time Record: 3-0

From 1960-1979, LSU and Wake Forest met a total of three times. The Tigers were victorious in each game played. The first two coming in Baton Rouge prior to the last meeting in the 1979 Tangerine Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Last Time: LSU won 34-10 in the Tangerine Bowl (Dec. 22, 1979)

Big 12 Conference: Iowa State Cyclones

(AP Photo)

All-Time Record: 1-0

Looking at the Big 12 Conference, the first team to focus on is the Iowa State Cyclones. LSU and Iowa State met once at the Sun Bowl. The Tigers handled the Cyclones on that day to give them a loss in their only meeting. With ISU on the rise, it might be a matter of time before these two clash again. Last Time: LSU won 33-15 in the Sun Bowl (Dec. 18, 1971)

Story continues

Big 12 Conference: Kansas State Wildcats

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 1-0

The second Big 12 school to make the list is the Kansas State Wildcats. They met LSU in Baton Rouge back in 1980. It wasn't much of a close affair as the Tigers won by three scores. Last Time: LSU won 21-0 (Sept. 13, 1980)

Big 12 Conference: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 1-0

The history of Oklahoma State and LSU is a brief one. It dates back to 1956 for the only game of the series. The main tie between the programs being former Tigers head coach Les Miles was once the head coach for the Cowboys. Last Time: LSU won 13-0 (Nov. 10, 1956)

Big 12 Conference: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 3-0

The most wins for the LSU Tigers against a Big 12 opponent without a loss came against Texas Tech. In 2015 they met the Red Raiders in Houston, Texas, as part of the Texas Bowl. LSU outdueled eventual Super Bowl and NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes on that date. That was the third matchup with the other two coming in the 1950s. Last Time: LSU won 56-27 in the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl (Dec. 29, 2015)

Big 12 Conference: West Virginia Mountaineers

Charles LeClaire-USPRESSWIRE

All-Time Record: 2-0

LSU and West Virginia played a two-game series during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. The Tigers took care of business in both games of a home and home series. Last Time: LSU won 47-21 (Sept. 24, 2011)

Big Ten Conference: Illinois Fighting Illini

(AP Photo)

All-Time Record: 1-0

As we venture into the Big Ten Conference, there are two teams who have yet to beat LSU. Illinois met up with the Bayou Bengals in the 2001 season during the Sugar Bowl. The ball did not bounce the way of the Fighting Illini. Last Time: LSU won 47-34 in the Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1, 2002)

Big Ten Conference: Michigan State Spartans

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

All-Time Record: 1-0

For the second Big Ten team, we have the Michigan State Spartans. LSU and MSU tangled in the finale of the 1995 season. The Tigers defended their home turf in taking down Sparty in Shreveport. Last Time: LSU won 45-26 in the Independence Bowl (Dec. 29, 1995)

Pac-12 Conference: Arizona Wildcats

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

All-Time Record: 3-0

The final Power Five on the docket is the Pac-12 Conference and LSU has seen plenty of success on that list of schools. They played the Arizona Wildcats a total of three times in their history. The 1984 game was the closest as the Tigers squeaked out a one-point win in Baton Rouge. Last Time: LSU won 45-3 (Sept. 9, 2006)

Pac-12 Conference: Arizona State Sun Devils

(Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

All-Time Record: 1-0

The lone game in this series took place in Tempe, Arizona. The Tigers and Sun Devils battled in a close game. This game took place just days after Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005. Arizona State students and fans took donations to help the state of Louisiana ahead of this game. Last Time: LSU won 35-31 (Sept. 10, 2005)

Pac-12 Conference: Oregon State Beavers

(AP Photo/The Advocate, Bill Feig)

All-Time Record: 4-0

Four times the Beavers and Tigers have clashed on the field from 1976-2004. Each contest taking place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They fought to a one-point victory over the Beavers in that last matchup in Death Valley. Last Time: LSU won 22-21 (Sept. 4, 2004)

Pac-12 Conference: Utah Utes

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

All-Time Record: 2-0

LSU and Utah have a brief history from their matchups in the 1970s. Both games played in Death Valley in a span of three seasons. The Tigers won those games by a combined 70-17 margin. Last Time: LSU won 35-7 (Nov. 27, 1976)

Pac-12 Conference: Washington Huskies

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

All-Time Record: 3-0

There have been three regular-season matchups between LSU and Washington. The Huskies are the final Power Five school on the list played the Tigers close in 2009 but were throttled in the other two matchups. Last Time: LSU won 41-3 (Sept. 8, 2012)

Non-Power Five Schools

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The American Conference

Central Florida: 1-0 East Carolina: 1-0

The MAC Conference

Akron: 1-0 Eastern Michigan: 1-0 Kent State: 1-0 Ohio: 1-0

The Mountain West Conference

Fresno State: 1-0 San Jose State: 1-0 Utah State: 3-0 Wyoming: 3-0

The Sun Belt Conference

Appalachian State: 2-0 Arkansas State: 3-0 Georgia Southern: 1-0 Idaho: 2-0 Louisiana: 22-0 Louisiana-Monroe: 3-0

Conference USA

Middle Tennessee: 2-0 North Texas: 5-0 Texas-El Paso: 1-0 Western Kentucky: 2-0

FBS Independents

BYU: 1-0 New Mexico State: 2-0

1

1