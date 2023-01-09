List of possible Joe Woods replacements grows for the Browns

On Monday the Cleveland Browns fired their defensive coordinator Joe Woods after another disappointing season. The defense had issues with communication and knowing assignments all season under Woods. This was Woods’s third season in Cleveland where the team wasn’t showing promise on his side of the ball. NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, when asked who he might think, would get the job mentioned two more names, Jim Schwartz and Jim Leonhard.

The team has begun asking teams for permission to interview these coaches and once the interviews start the decision may come quickly. Thought this might be the complete list there are some good candidates for the Browns.

Jim Schwartz

Jim Schwartz has an impressive resume having been in the NFL since he was a scout for the Cleveland Browns in 1993. He was the defensive coordinator for the Tennesee Titans from 2001-2008 he left when he became the head coach of the Detroit Lions. Schwartz has had success as a defensive coach in every stop that he has had in the NFL.

He is a strong leader and having some experience as a head coach may help the Browns as well. Currently, he is a senior defensive assistant for the Titans after being the Eagles’ defensive coordinator for the past five seasons.

Jim Leonhard

Jim Leonhard is a candidate being thrown around for a lot of teams for what he has done at the University of Wisconsin for the past six seasons as their defensive coordinator. He is an interesting candidate as a former NFL defensive back who spent time playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Leonhard also took over as interim head coach at Wisconsin for the final eight games going 5-3 in those games. This is a coach that can relate on a different level with players having been a former player and is known as a coach that players like playing for.

