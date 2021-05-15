Here is the list of players participating in Jags rookie mini-camp

James Johnson
·2 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars started their field work for rookie mini-camp Saturday, giving their rookie draft picks, undrafted rookie free agents, and a few first-year players an early opportunity to take the practice field together. In all, the Jags announced that 18 players took the field, nine of whom were drafted.

All nine of the Jags’ draft selections from April are present, though Jay Tufele wasn’t on the field Saturday due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test. Per Mia O’Brien of First Coast News, he should be back Sunday. Third-round safety Andre Cisco and undrafted rookie free agent linebacker Dylan Moses worked off to the side.

Of course, Cisco is coming off an ACL tear last season, which occurred in late September in a pre-game warmup drill. Moses, on the other hand, is coming off a season where he played on a torn MCL.

Second-round cornerback Tyson Campbell also worked off to the side Saturday after injuring his hamstring Friday.

Three of the Jags’ 18 players who participated in rookie mini-camp were first-year players on the roster last year in receiver Josh Hammond, offensive tackle Austen Pleasants, and defensive end Aaron Patrick.

Their were six undrafted players to take the field Saturday in addition to Moses. Those players were receivers Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones, defensive lineman Kenny Randall, cornerback Corey Straughter, and DJ Daniel.

