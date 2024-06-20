The list of players new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will begin pre-season with

The list of players new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will begin pre-season with

An insight into the predicted group of players set to be at the disposal of new Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick upon the club’s pre-season preparations being kicked into gear next month has today been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards a mix of experience and youth, permanent and loan stars and more being in line to link up in Catalunya’s capital.

Flick, it is understood, will take charge of his first training session as Barcelona boss on either July 10th, or 11th.

The German tactician is aware that he will not have a whole host of the key members of his squad available, owing to their respective commitments at international level.

Ruling out any sales in the meantime, the crop of players expected to line out under Flick’s watch from the off will therefore consist of the following:

Returning from loan

Ansu Fati, Julián Araujo, Pablo Torre, Álex Valle

*Eric García is expected to be called up for the Olympics

Senior players

Oriol Romeu, Alejandro Balde, Iñaki Peña, Iñigo Martínez, Frenkie de Jong (if deemed fit)

*Pau Cubarsí is expected to be called up for the Olympics

* Sergi Robero will as things stand be out of contract

Youth players

Marc Casadó, Héctor Fort, Marc Guiu, Marc Bernal, Mika Faye, Unai Hernández, Ander Astralaga, Noah Darvich

Also in with a chance of a call-up are all of Gerard Martín, Pelayo Fernández, Pau Prim, Aleix Garrido

Conor Laird | GSFN