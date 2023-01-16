List of Patriots practice squad players not signed to future contracts

The New England Patriots are making the necessary preparations for a long offseason ahead, including the planning of their 2023 practice squad.

After the team signed 11 players to future contracts last week, that leaves at least five more pending free agents. Keep in mind, some of the names on the list are players that have been involved in at least some way with the Patriots organization off and on.

So there’s a chance they could be back at some point.

Granted, the Patriots are hopeful to have an overall healthier season to avoid leaning too heavily on their practice squad for help, which was often the case throughout the 2022 season.

But then again, it’s always a good thing to have options, and one of the players not signed to a future deal could prove to be an option to either the Patriots or another team down the road.

Tristan Vizcaino, K

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Garrett Gilbert, QB

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Lynn Bowden, WR

AP Photo/Steven Senne

Bill Murray, OL

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Collins, LB

AP Photo/Paul Connors

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire