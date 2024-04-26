List of Packers draft picks entering Day 2 of NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers checked a big box along the offensive line by selecting Arizona’s Jordan Morgan in the first round on Thursday night, and now general manager Brian Gutekunst will enter Friday night with four picks on Day 2 and six more on Day 3.

The work has only begun. Last year, Gutekunst added Luke Musgrave, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft on Day 2. This year, he’ll have four opportunities — and maybe more, if a trade down happens at some point — to add to his young, ascending roster.

Here are the Packers’ remaining picks entering Day 2:

Day 2 (Second and third rounds on Friday)

Second round, No. 41 overall

Second round, No. 58 overall

Third round, No. 88 overall

Third round, No. 91 overall

Day 3 (Fourth-seventh rounds on Saturday)

Fourth round, No. 126 overall

Fifth round, No. 169 overall

Sixth round, No. 202 overall

Sixth round, No. 219 overall

Seventh round, No. 245 overall

Seventh round, No. 255 overall

Action on Friday night begins at 6:00 p.m. CT. Packers Wire will have analysis throughout Day 2.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire