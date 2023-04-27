List of all New Orleans Saints draft picks in 2023

It’s finally here: the 2023 NFL draft’s first round is just hours away, and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to make their pick at No. 29 overall. But it’s a seven-round event, and the Saints are prone to trading picks in future years to maneuver around their competitors and go get prospects they value highly.

So it’s important to keep track of their picks in each round as well as what’s in play for future years. The Saints are projected to receive a couple of compensatory draft picks in 2024 after their free agency losses this spring, and that’s going to be burning a hole in Mickey Loomis’s pocket when it comes time to negotiate with other teams. Knowing he’ll get back some of the picks he can trade away might make him more reckless than usual.

With that said: here are the Saints draft picks in 2023:

2023 Round 1 (29, via San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins)

2023 Round 2 (40)

2023 Round 3 (71)

2023 Round 4 (115)

2023 Round 5 (146)

2023 Round 5 (165, via Philadelphia Eagles)

2023 Round 7 (227)

2023 Round 7 (257, compensatory)

And here are their picks in 2024 as well as 2025 and 2026; teams are only allowed to trade picks up to three years in the future.

2024: Rounds 1, 2 (via Denver Broncos), 4, 5, 6, 6 (via Tennessee Titans through Philadelphia Eagles)

2025: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

2026: Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7

