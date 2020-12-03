List of 2020-21 college football bowl games canceled due to COVID-19

In a year where every team is eligible to compete in a bowl game, the list of available games is shrinking.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering effects, bowl organizers across the country have been canceling their games. Entering the season, there were 43 FBS bowl games scheduled. As of Thursday, Dec. 3, the number is down to 34, beginning with the Frisco Bowl on Dec. 19.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are still scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021. This season’s semifinal venues are the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

One game, the New Mexico Bowl, has been relocated from Albuquerque to Frisco, Texas. That game is scheduled for Dec. 24 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the list of 2020-21 bowl games that have been canceled:

Bahamas Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

Celebration Bowl (MEAC vs. SWAC)

Fenway Bowl (AAC vs. ACC)

Hawaii Bowl (AAC vs. Mountain West)

Holiday Bowl (ACC vs. Pac-12)

Las Vegas Bowl (Pac-12 vs. SEC)

Pinstripe Bowl (ACC vs. Big Ten)

Quick Lane Bowl (ACC, Big Ten, MAC)

Redbox Bowl (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

Sun Bowl (ACC vs. Pac-12)

