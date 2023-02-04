Here’s the list of NFL teams hiring offensive coordinators this offseason

Here’s the list of NFL offensive coordinators openings this offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

No coach is safe in the NFL.

After a record-tying 10 teams switched head coaches for the 2022 season, there will be more turnover for 2023.

There are currently four head coaching openings (Broncos, Cardinals, Colts and Texans), but the bigger surprise is how many teams need new offensive coordinators. Eleven squads are changing offensive coordinators for next season, including three playoff teams.

Here’s a look at the franchises that will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023:

2022 OC: Vacant (offensive line coach Matt Patricia was the play-caller)

2023 outlook: The Patriots brought back former OC Bill O’Brien in the same role after letting Patricia call plays for the first time in 2022. O’Brien, who most recently served as OC for Nick Saban at Alabama, was with the Pats from 2007 to 2011.

2022 OC: Mike LaFleur

2023 outlook: After finishing the season with three straight touchdown-less games, the Jets and LaFleur moved on from each other. The Jets hired former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett to be their new OC, a role he previously held for the Bills, Jaguars and Packers before taking over in Denver.

2022 OC: Liam Coen

2023 outlook: With Sean McVay officially returning to the Rams and Coen off to Kentucky, the team is bringing in LaFleur as offensive coordinator. LaFleur spent four seasons coaching in the same division when he was the 49ers’ passing game coordinator from 2017 to 2020.

2022 OC: Kellen Moore

2023 outlook: After making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Mike McCarthy reportedly will call plays for Dak Prescott and Co. in 2023. The Cowboys reportedly hire Brian Schottenheimer as their new OC, after he previously served in that role for the Jets, Rams and Seahawks. As for Moore …

2022 OC: Joe Lombardi

2023 outlook: The Chargers reportedly are going from Lombardi to Moore. Brandon Staley likely needs this move to pan out for him to keep his job after Lombardi took the fall for the Chargers’ playoff collapse. With a star young quarterback in Justin Herbert and talented weapons in Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, this job is appealing.

2022 OC: Byron Leftwich

2023 outlook: Todd Bowles will bring in his own staff after getting promoted to head coach last March. Who will he hire after Tom Brady announced his retirement? The Bucs have some offensive talent with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette.

2022 OC: Vacant (head coach Kliff Kingsbury was the play-caller)

2023 outlook: Arizona will obviously hire a head coach before moving on an OC. If the Cards hire Sean Payton, they could do something similar to last year when Kingsbury handled head coaching and offensive duties.

Indianapolis Colts

2022 OC: Marcus Brady (fired in November)

2023 outlook: Similar to the Cardinals, the Colts need a head coach before moving to OC interviews. They have a long list of candidates to sift through, so it could be a while before Indy worries about the OC opening.

2022 OC: Scott Turner

2023 outlook: The Commanders have solid weapons outside of quarterback, including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Brian Robinson, among others. With head coach Ron Rivera entering a potential make-or-break season, this job will come with a lot of pressure.

2022 OC: Greg Roman

2023 outlook: Lamar Jackson is a pending free agent, but the Ravens can use the franchise tag and keep the former MVP in town. Baltimore’s next OC will be expected to value Jackson as a passer rather than just relying on his prolific running ability.

2022 OC: Todd Downing

2023 outlook: Changes are afoot in Nashville – general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Dec. 6, then Downing was fired on Jan. 9. It’s up to head coach Mike Vrabel to rebuild his offensive staff with quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s future as a Titan uncertain.