List: The NBA players eligible for trades since December 15
We’ve gone more than two months without a trade and that’s partly because many of the players were not eligible to be moved since they had just signed free-agent deals. Well, that changes on December 15, when dozens of NBAers become available on the trade market.
Below, you can find who will now be trade eligible on each team (ranked by their Global Rating).
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
1
1