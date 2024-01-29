List of National team offensive linemen at 2024 Senior Bowl

As we continue getting a quick look at the Senior Bowl players this year, we now check out the offensive linemen for the National team. With offensive line a major need for the Jets this offseason, this group could be heavily focused on by general manager Joe Douglas and company. A good week in Mobile for these guys will go a long way toward deciding where and when they will ultimately get drafted.

Included in this group is a name already tagged as potential option at No. 10 for the Jets, Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. He has a chance to really stand out this week and solidify his standing among the top offensive tackles in this class.

Coaching the National team offensive line this year are Chris Cook of the Cardinals and Jim Dray of the Bears.

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Nov 18, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback John Paddock (4) fumbles the ball for an eventual safety after a sack by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans (13) as defensive lineman Deontae Craig (45) and offensive lineman Isaiah Adams (78) look on during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Kansas State senior offensive lineman cooper Beebe (50) keeps Kansas redshirt senior defensive lineman Devin Phillips (40) at bay during the second quarter of Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Dec 19, 2023; Frisco, TX, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd offensive lineman Ethan Driskell (52) lines up against the UTSA Roadrunners during the fourth quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Sep 16, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun (65) waits to snap the ball during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Troy Fautanu (55) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Ladarius Henderson, Michigan

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (73) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan warms up before the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Moro Ojomo (98) rushes Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) as offensive lineman Dominick Puni (67) blocks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Rosengarten, Washington

Nov 11, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Devin Culp (83) and offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten (73) and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrate after Penix ran the ball in for a touchdown against the Utah Utes during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) prepares to block against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire