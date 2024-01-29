List of National team offensive linemen at 2024 Senior Bowl
As we continue getting a quick look at the Senior Bowl players this year, we now check out the offensive linemen for the National team. With offensive line a major need for the Jets this offseason, this group could be heavily focused on by general manager Joe Douglas and company. A good week in Mobile for these guys will go a long way toward deciding where and when they will ultimately get drafted.
Included in this group is a name already tagged as potential option at No. 10 for the Jets, Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga. He has a chance to really stand out this week and solidify his standing among the top offensive tackles in this class.
Coaching the National team offensive line this year are Chris Cook of the Cardinals and Jim Dray of the Bears.