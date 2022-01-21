The list of LSU offers held by high school quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle
In the 2022 class, the LSU Tigers picked up one of the top quarterbacks with Howard Walker.
With the 2022 class coming to a close in the next couple of weeks, we are looking forward to the 2023 class of passers. Despite taking one quarterback in this past class, LSU will lose at least one quarterback with Myles Brennan’s departure following the season.
The very top passer in the class is Arch Manning, however, LSU is out of the running for the No. 1 overall recruit. Manning has focused on his top five choices that include Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas. The next quarterback on the list is Malachi Nelson, but he is committed to USC.
For Joe Sloan and the LSU Tigers, their pursuit of a quarterback might begin in Michigan with Dante Moore.
Arch Manning, Newman Isidore (LA)
AP Photo/Ted Jackson
Recruitment Status: Undecided
National Rank: No. 1
Quarterback Rank: No. 1
The LSU Tigers offered Arch Manning but find themselves out of the running for the nation’s top quarterback.
Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (CA)
Yeah, This feels right ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/HyVe11X4mf
— Malachi Nelson (@Malachi) November 30, 2021
Recruitment Status: USC Trojans Commit
National Rank: No. 2
Quarterback Rank: No. 2
Dante Moore, Martin Luther King (MI)
Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Recruitment Status: Undecided
National Rank: No. 8
Quarterback Rank: No. 3
Nico Imaleava, Warren (CA)
LSU offers a top-five quarterback in 2023 https://t.co/iCVnk3T8ej
— LSU Wire (@lsutigerswire) January 20, 2022
Recruitment Status: Undecided
National Rank: No. 17
Quarterback Rank: No. 4
Eli Holstein, Zachary (LA)
Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Recruitment Status: Committed to Texas A&M
National Rank: No. 67
Quarterback Rank: No. 6
Jackson Arnold, Denton Guyer (TX)
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Recruitment Status: Undecided
National Rank: No. 72
Quarterback Rank: No. 7
Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood (GA)
@Hayesfawcett3
Top 12!!
Recruitment is still 100% open‼️ pic.twitter.com/Jw6HoS0HcP
— Dylan Lonergan (@_dylanlonergan) August 4, 2021
Recruitment Status: Undecided
National Rank: No. 86
Quarterback Rank: No. 9
Rickie Collins, Woodlawn (LA)
🚂⁉️ #notcommitted pic.twitter.com/tyv2YrhAgb
— Rickie J.Collins (@RickieJCollins1) September 15, 2021
Recruitment Status: Purdue Commit
National Rank: No. 257
Quarterback Rank: No. 14
Cameron Edge, Smyrna (DE)
William Bretzger / Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Recruitment Status: Undecided
National Rank: No. 303
Quarterback Rank: No. 17
