The list of LSU offers held by high school running backs in the 2023 cycle

At this point in the process, the LSU Tigers are still without a running back in the 2022 cycle. It is entirely possible that they don’t add one as their lone target let, TreVonte Citizen, is looking at Auburn and Florida. The Gators were able to snag Trevor Etienne, who the Tigers were trying to land.

The team did add Noah Cain from Penn State in the transfer portal to replace the loss of Ty Davis-Price to the NFL draft. The team will also have John Emery Jr back in 2022, he sat out 2021 due to an eligibility issue.

Should Brian Kelly and Frank Wilson strikeout in the 2022 class, they will need to shift focus to the 2023 class that has plenty of talented players. The class is led by No. 1 running back Richard Young of Lehigh Acres, Florida. It might be too late to make a push for Young but he isn’t the only quality runner in the class.

Trey Holly of Union Parish and Kaleb Jackson of Liberty Magnet are the top two in-state talent at running back who hold LSU offers. Holly is trending towards LSU, but the Tigers could easily take more than one back in next year’s class.

The list of running backs who already hold an LSU offer for next year:

Richard Young, Lehigh Senior (FL)

Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruitment Status: Undecided

National Rank: No. 16

Running Back Rank: No. 1

Rueben Owens, El Campo (TX)

Good vibes in Baton Rouge 🐅. #BlackUnicorn ⚫️🦄 pic.twitter.com/vTMAe8rEIw — Rueben Owens ll #BlackUnicorn (@ii_rueben) June 2, 2021

Recruitment Status: Undecided

National Rank: No. 27

Running Back Rank: No. 2

Samuel Singleton, Fleming Island (FL)

After a great conversation with @MasonSmith_LSU…. I am extremely Humbled and Blessed to say that I have received an offer from @LSUfootball‼️‼️ Thank You to everyone that believes in me and helped me get to this point🦅@Coach_Springs @CoachAAnderson @CoachHill1 @Coach__Gio pic.twitter.com/ifGXBLn0ey — Samuel Singleton Jr. (@SweetFeet2023) May 18, 2021

Recruitment Status: Undecided

Story continues

National Rank: No. 104

Running Back Rank: No. 5

Treyaun Webb, IMG Academy (FL)

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Recruitment Status: Undecided

National Rank: No. 107

Running Back Rank: No. 6

Tre Wisner, Connally (TX)

wit the Wisners in the Boot. Visit was great! 💜🐯 pic.twitter.com/8mENJLbtEF — 1 way🦅 (@1waytreway) June 19, 2021

Recruitment Status: Undecided

National Rank: No. 171

Running Back Rank: No. 9

Kaleb Jackson, Liberty Magnet (LA)

Recruitment Status: Undecided

National Rank: No. 185

Running Back Rank: No. 10

Trey Holly, Union Parish (LA)

Nicolas Galindo/The News-Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Recruitment Status: Undecided

National Rank: No. 186

Running Back Rank: No. 11

[listicle id=35718]

1

1