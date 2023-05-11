Here is the list of LIV golfers who have qualified for the PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka greets patrons after finishing his round during the second round of The Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2023.

LIV golfers had a good week at the Masters with 12 making the cut and Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed all in the top four.

Now, LIV will attempt to make another statement at next week's PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship field announced Wednesday includes 18 golfers from the LIV tour, one fewer than the number that qualified for the Masters. That list includes a dozen who played in the Masters. Among those, Koepka and Mickelson tied for second four strokes behind Jon Rahm; and Reed, who tied for fourth.

LIV golfers awaited their fate when it came to the majors after defecting from the PGA Tour last year. The final hurdle was cleared in February when the PGA of America issued its 2023 eligibility requirements for this year's tournament at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, which starts May 18. That fell in line with the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, all saying LIV golfers were eligible if they meet the qualifying criteria.

Joining Koepka, Mickelson and Reed among LIV golfers at the PGA Championship will be Abraham Ancer, Dean Burmester, Paul Casey, Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Sihwan Kim, Anirban Lahiri, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, Cameron Smith, Brendan Steele and Harold Varner III.

Mickelson (2021, 2005), Koepka (2019, 2018) and Kaymer (2010) are past PGA Championship winners. Pereira had the lead entering the final hole last year at Southern Hills but finished third after a double-bogey.

LIV's 54-hole format had some questioning whether LIV golfers might lose their edge playing the final round of a 72-hole event. With three LIV golfers in the top five at the Masters, that was answered, despite Koepka's worst round coming Sunday when he surrendered a two-shot lead entering the final round.

“We’re still the same people,” Koepka said. “I know if I’m healthy, I know I can compete. I don’t think any of the guys that played this event thought otherwise, either. I think that’s just manufactured by the media that we can’t compete anymore; that we are washed up.”

PGA ChampionshipMay 18–21Oak Hill East Course, Rochester, N.Y.First-round coverage, 11 a.m., ESPN; 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2Second round, 1 p.m., ESPNThird round, 1 p.m., CBSFinal round, 1 p.m., CBSDefending champ: Jupiter's Justin Thomas

Purse:

$15,000,000

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PGA Championship releases full field list that includes 18 LIV golfers