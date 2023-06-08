Here is list of LIV golfers who have qualified for next week's U.S. Open

LIV Golf is looking to carry its momentum of forcing the PGA Tour to cave and its recent success in the majors into next week's U.S. Open.

With LIV coming out as the winners in an historic week that saw the PGA Tour join forces with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which finances the LIV Golf League, its golfers hope to continue to dominate headlines at the majors.

More: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan says 'people are going to call me a hypocrite' over LIV merger

LIV has had three golfers finish in the top 10 of the Masters and PGA Championship. Jupiter's Brooks Koepka reclaimed his title as the best golfer on the biggest stage by capturing his fifth major at the PGA Championship and finishing second at the Masters.

LIV's Bryson DeChambeau tied for fourth and Cam Smith shared a piece of ninth place behind Koepka at Oak Hill Country Club. At the Masters, Phil Mickelson tied Koepka for runner-up and Patrick Reed was in a group that finished fourth.

A total of 15 LIV golfers hope to keep the momentum rolling at the U.S. Open, including Koepka, who is looking to make personal history in the season's final two majors.

The number of LIV golfers at the U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club, is lower than the 18 who qualified for the PGA Championship and 17 who qualified for the Masters.

Joining Koepka among LIV golfers at the U.S. Open will be Abraham Ancer, DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Jupiter's Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Mickelson, Sebastian Munoz, North Palm Beach's Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz, Tequesta's Mito Pereira, Thomas Pieters, David Puig, Reed and Smith.

Garcia, Munoz, Ortiz and Puig are regional qualifiers. Garcia will be playing in his 24th consecutive U.S. Open appearance after coming through final qualifying in Texas.

