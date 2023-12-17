A list of Kyrie Irving’s philanthropy over the years

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving often makes headlines for his off-court actions, typically in a less favorable light. With a history of trade requests, controversial remarks, and sitting out games, Irving has not exactly endeared himself to the average NBA fan since his 2016 Finals Game 7 dagger to help bring the Cleveland Cavaliers their first and only title in franchise history.

However, there’s another side to Irving that deserves attention. He has made significant philanthropic contributions throughout his career, supporting a wide range of causes and aiding those in need.

Below, check out a list of Kyrie Irving’s philanthropy and charity donations that we could find reports on.

2023

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Irving donated $50,000 to Mari Copeny , who is working to provide clean drinking water to the people of Flint, Michigan.

Irving donated $40,000 to Josephine Wright to help with her legal defense as Bailey Point Investment LLC was trying to sue her in order to get her to sell her home to build a 147-unit neighborhood where her home stands.

Irving donated a fan 40 pairs of his game-worn shoes.

Kyrie Irving gifted a young hooper 40 pairs of shoes 👏 pic.twitter.com/cQzQRaLiyU — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 30, 2023

2022

Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Via Nets Daily:

On January 25, he gave $13,233 to the GoFundme for Edward Epps burial costs.

On January 20, he provided the $50,000 gift to the GoFundMe of the Third World Press Foundation to help it recover from a pipe burst.

On January 4, Irving donated $22,000 to the Colpetzer family in Bellefonte, Penn. to cover the everyday needs following a December 30 fire, as detailed in the family’s GoFundMe appeal.

Around that same time, Irving donated $22,000 to a GoFundMe appeal set up by the family of Nyajee Davis, the Newark man with diagnosed mental issues who was arrested for an altercation at a restaurant.

On December 31, Irving provided $22,000 to fund funeral expenses of Modesto street singer and activist Dellanora Green via GoFundMe.

On December 28, Irving sent $22,000 to the GoFundMe appeal of artist Amir Fallah for the creation of a neon artwork honoring protestors in Iran.

On December 20, Irving sent $15,000 to the Joseph Cassone GoFundMe. to help restore his Southampton home destroyed by fire.

On December 16, he gave $50,000 to Little Twigs Childcare GoFundMe, the Missoula day care center.

On December 12, he donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe set up for the family of Jaheim McMillan, the Gulfport, MS. student who was shot and killed by police on October 6.

The same day, he gave the $22,000 to Destiny Thompson, the college student at Howard University who had set up a GoFundMe to cover a shortfall in funding for her education.

In November, he gave a total of $130,000 in donations of $65,000 and $50,000 to the family of Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who died in Mexico under suspicious circumstances. Again, he found the GoFundMe site set up to support the family.

Also, in November, he gave $50,000 to the GoFundMe set up by the family of Devin Chandler, one of three University of Virginia football players murdered by a former teammate.

In addition to the GoFundMe donations, Irving also publicly provided $60,000 to the city’s oldest Black Muslim school at the end of November

2021

2020

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Irving paid off the tuition for nine students at HBCU Lincoln University.

Here’s the video of Kyrie Irving telling the nine students at the HBCU Lincoln University that he was paying for their tuition via the KAI Family Foundation: pic.twitter.com/Ca3qssJvXA — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 31, 2020

Irving facilitated a donation of 200,000 Beyond Burgers to the Food Bank, New York’s largest hunger relief organization.

Irving paid for the tuition of half of the students at St. Patrick’s High School, and renovated the gym, weight room and other parts of the school.

2018

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Irving donated $110,000 to the Standing Rock Sious Tribe, with the stipulation it supports the reservation’s youth.

There may have been even more that was missed – or went unreported – but there’s no question Irving has been extremely charitable with his money; just the donations we’ve listed in this article total in the millions of dollars.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype