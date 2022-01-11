List of head coach, GM candidates Bears have requested to interview

The Chicago Bears have fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, leaving the organization with two gaping holes to fill in the front office.

The Bears wasted no time starting their searches for their next head coach and GM, where they’ve submitted requests to interview some top candidates this cycle.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will be conducting the searches for Chicago.

Here’s a running list of the head coaching and GM candidates the Bears have requested to interview:

HEAD COACH CANDIDATES

Brian Daboll | Bills offensive coordinator

Brian Daboll has worked in the NFL since 2000, where he’s served as offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and now the Buffalo Bills (2018-present). He also served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017.

Leslie Frazier | Bills defensive coordinator

Leslie Frazier boasts over 20 years of NFL coaching experience, including serving as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13. He’s served as a defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04), Vikings (2007-10), Buccaneers (2014-15) and now Bills (2017-21). He also played for the Bears and was a member of that 1985 Super Bowl team.

Doug Pederson | Former Eagles head coach

Doug Pederson has a decade-plus of coaching experience and is famously from the Andy Reid coaching tree. He led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship in 2017, and he had some solid years with Carson Wentz. Pederson actually was a guest of Matt Nagy’s this past training camp, where he spent some time with quarterback Justin Fields.

Nathaniel Hackett | Packers offensive coordinator

Todd Bowles | Buccaneers defensive coordinator

GM CANDIDATES

Morocco Brown | Colts Director of College Scouting

Morocco Brown makes a ton of sense for the Bears as he spent seven years with the organization as their assistant director of pro personnel from 2001-07. He’s served as the right-hand man to Colts GM Chris Ballard, where he’s been a big part of the success that Indianapolis has had in the NFL draft. According to Adam Hoge, Brown is a “strong” candidate for the job.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah | Browns VP of Football Operations

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, a graduate from Princeton, was the director of football research in San Francisco before serving as the Browns’ VP of Football Operations. Even during his short tenure, he’s garnered attention as a GM candidate. Adofo-Mensah interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM opening last season.

Glenn Cook | Browns VP of Player Personnel

Glenn Cook served as the Browns’ Assistant Director of Pro Scouting from 2016-19 before being promoted to VP of Player Personnel. Cook also spent time with the Green Bay Packers as a pro scout from 2012-15.

