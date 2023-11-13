The list grows: Cooper DeJean named Bednarik Award Semifinalist

The list of accolades Cooper DeJean is up for and may win is going to reach lengths of Costco receipts. The Iowa Hawkeys’ star defensive back is littered among award watch lists, NFL mock drafts, high-character trophies, and so much more.

DeJean is putting together another phenomenal year on the heels of a breakout 2022 season and continues to put himself among the best in the nation.

Most recently, Cooper DeJean was named a Bednarik Award Semifinalist.

Each year, the Maxwell Football Club gives the award to the best defensive player in college football. The award gets its name from Chuck Bednarik, a linebacker who played at Penn and was the first overall pick in the 1949 NFL draft.

Cooper DeJean has had a strong showing in 2023. During the year, he has tallied 41 total tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions. His numbers are a little down from last year but that is not by a lesser performance. It is due to a strong avoidance by opponents to even dare throwing the ball his way.

Recent winners include many high draft picks. Last year Will Anderson of Alabama took home the trophy. Previous winners also include Aaron Donald from Pittsburgh, Tyrann Mathieu from LSU, Ndamukong Suh from Nebraska, and many others. The Iowa Hawkeyes do not have a winner of this award yet as DeJean looks to become the first to do so.

