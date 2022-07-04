List of Greatest National Champions mistakenly says ’95 Huskers aren’t #1

Let’s just cut to the chase. I don’t like the results of this list, and after you look at it, you won’t like the results either. Athlon Sports recently published a list ranking all 62 college football national champions since 1968, including the eight split national titles during that timespan (1970, 1973, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1991, 1997, and 2003). Athlon used the following methodology to decide on their list.

How strong was their schedule?

What was their record?

How dominant were their wins?

Did they win their conference?

Did they win their bowl game?

How many elite players did they have?

Let’s be honest if you’re going to create a methodology to determine the greatest national champions and your system doesn’t select the greatest team of all time, the 1995 Nebraska Cornhuskers, as the greatest national champion of all time… time to create a new system. Now, I could clearly and succinctly lay out the argument for why that’s true, but that’s for a different article.

Now is the time to sit back, begin scrolling, and look through the history of some of college football’s most memorable teams and greatest champions.

1970 Texas (10-1)

Jan 1, 1971; Dallas, TX: FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns players pose before the 1971 Cotton Bowl (from left to right) quarterback Eddie George (14), Tommie Landry (22), Steve Worster (30), and Jim Bertelson (35) at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

1973 Alabama (11-1)

Oct 20, 1973; Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Gary Rutledge (11) lined up under center against the Tennessee Volunteers at Legion Field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1974 USC (10-1-1)

2007 LSU (12-2)

Jan 7, 2008: New Orleans, LA, USA: LSU Tigers head coach Les Miles (center) holds up the coach’s trophy as quarterback Matt Flynn (15) and defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois (90) celebrate after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the BCS National Championship game at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1969 Texas (11-0)

Dec 6, 1969; Fayetteville, AR, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns quarterback James Street (16) in action against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium. This game was deemed the game of the century at the time. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1984 BYU (13-0)

Brigham Young Cougars Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

1990 Colorado (11-1-1)

Jan 1; 1990; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Anthony Johnson (22) in action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Orange Bowl. Notre Dame defeated Colorado 21-6. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

1989 Miami (11-1)

Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1982 Penn State (11-1)

Jan 1, 1983, New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; The video board at the Superdome after the 1983 Sugar Bowl where the Penn State Nittany Lions defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 27-23 to win the National Championship. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2011 Alabama (12-1)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 09: Dre Kirkpatrick #21 and Darius Hanks #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate after defeating Louisiana State University Tigers in the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 9, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alabama won the game by a score of 21-0. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

1977 Norte Dame (11-1)

Oct 22, 1977, Notre Dame, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Joe Montana (3) scores a touchdown against the the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium during the 1977 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2017 Alabama (13-1)

Jan 20, 2018; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide players Bradley Bozeman (75) and Anthony Averett (28) and Shaun Dion Hamilton (20) pose with head coach Nick Saban and College Football Playoff president Bill Hancock with the trophy at the Alabama Crimson Tide National Championship Celebration at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

1990 Georgia Tech (11-0-1)

Keith Holmes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets jump to block a field goal during the Citrus Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Orlando, Florida. Georgia Tech won the game 45-21.

1985 Oklahoma (11-1)

Jan 1, 1986; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Penn State Nittany Lions running back D.J. Dozier (42) carries the ball against Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Brian Bosworth (44) during the 1986 Orange Bowl at the Orange Bowl. Oklahoma defeated Penn State 25-10. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

2012 Alabama (13-1)

Jan 7, 2013; Miami, FL, USA; The Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after the 2013 BCS Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Sun Life Stadium. Alabama won 42-14. Mandatory Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

2003 USC (12-1)

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 4: The Louisiana State University Tigers fans support their team in the National Championship Nokia Sugar Bowl game against the University of Oklahoma Sooners at the Louisiana Superdome on January 4, 2004 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The LSU Tigers defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 21-14 to win the National Championship. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

1978 Alabama (11-1)

Nov 3, 1979, Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Steadman Shealy (10) in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the 1979 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2003 LSU (13-1)

Jan 1, 2004; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll gives an interview after defeating the Michigan Wolverines during the 2004 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Wolverines 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network

1980 Georgia (12-0)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

1983 Miami (11-1)

Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

1970 Nebraska (11-0-1)

Unknown date & location; USA, FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bob Devaney on the sidelines. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1978 USC (12-1)

Sep 23, 1978; Birmingham, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jeff Rutledge (11) against the USC Trojans at Legion Field. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

1968 Ohio State (10-0)

Jan 1, 1969; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Rex Kern (10) in action against the Southern California Trojans during the 1969 Rose Bowl where OSU beat USC 27-16 at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

2006 Florida (13-1)

1976 Pittsburgh (12-0)

Sept 1, 1976; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Panthers running back (33) Tony Dorsett in action at Pitt Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2014 Ohio State (14-1)

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock hands the trophy to Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer as his wife Shelley Meyer (middle) looks on after the 2015 CFP National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Ohio State defeated Oregon 42-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1973 Notre Dame (11-0)

Oct 27, 1973, South Bend, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tom Clements (2) in action against the Southern California Trojans at Notre Dame Stadium during the 1973 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1981 Clemson (12-0)

Clemson’s Cliff Austin (7) celebrates after the Tigers defeated Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl on January 1, 1982.

Clemson Orange Bowl 1982

1975 Oklahoma (11-1)

Oct 11, 1975, Dallas, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO; Texas Longhorns running backs Earl Campbell (20) and Jimmy Walker (34) in action against Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Dewey Selmon (91) and Jimbo Elrod (54) at the Cotton Bowl during the 1975 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1986 Penn State (12-0)

Jan 2, 1987; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Shane Conlan (31) is interviewed by NBC reporter Amad Rashad after defeating the Miami Hurricanes and winning the national championship in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devils Stadium. Penn State defeated Miami 14-10. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1996 Florida (12-1)

2 Jan 1997: Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier celebrates after the Nokia Sugar Bowl against the Floirda State Seminoles at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Florida won the game, 52-20. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

2016 Clemson (14-1)

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Ben Boulware (10) and teammates celebrate after they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

1993 Florida State (12-1)

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES HEAD COACH COACH BOBBY BOWDEN IS ESCORTED OFF THE FIELD AFTER HIS TEAM DEFEATED NEBRASKA, 18-16 IN THE 1994 ORANGE BOWL IN MIAMI, FLORIDA.

2008 Florida (13-1)

Jan 8, 2009; Miami, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Louis Murphy (9), Deonte Thompson (6) and safety Ahmad Black (35) celebrate after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2009 BCS Championship Game at Dolphin Stadium. Florida beat Oklahoma 24-14.Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2015 Alabama (14-1)

GLENDALE, AZ – JANUARY 11: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates by hoisting the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

2021 Georgia (14-1)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship trophy while celebrating after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Indianapolis, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

News Joshua L Jones

1997 Nebraska (13-0)

2 Jan 1998: Several Nebraska Cornhuskers players celebrate after the Orange Bowl against the Tennessee Volunteers at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. Nebraska won the game, 42-17.

1991 Miami (12-0)

Jan 1, 1992; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes head coach Dennis Erickson carried off the field after a 22-0 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the 1992 Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1997 Michigan (12-0)

1 Jan 1998: Quarterback Brian Griese #14 of Michigan leaps onto a pile of teammates after a touchdown during the Wolverines 21-16 win over Washington State in the 1998 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /

1991 Washington (12-0)

1992 Jan 1: Univeristy of Washington Huskies cheerleader runs across the field with the school flag prior to start of the 1992 Rose Bowl against the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The University of Washington

1998 Tennessee (13-0)

Tennessee’s Corey Terry (22) and Eric Westmoreland (42, under pile) take down Florida State’s Travis Minor (23) in the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl national championship game Jan. 4, 1999.

2002 Ohio State (14-0)

(NCL FIESTA 3JAN03) 2003 Fiesta Bowl — OSU vs. Miami — Ohio State’s Will Smith is held by Miami’s Carlos Joseph as he tries to get to Miami’s quarterback Ken Dorsey during the first quarter of the National College Football Championship at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, January 3, 2003 (Dispatch photo by Neal C. Lauron)

Ncl Fiesta

2010 Auburn (14-0)

Jan 10, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik (left) and defensive tackle Nick Fairley (center) and running back Michael Dyer (right) celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks 22-19 in the 2011 BCS National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2000 Oklahoma (13-0)

January 3, 2001 Orange Bowl. Florida State vs. Oklahoma at Pro Player Stadium, Miami, Florida. Oklahoma Qb Josh Heupel hugs #3 Josh Norman after winning the Orange Bowl 13-2. ORG XMIT: JUBI RD754

1992 Alabama (13-0)

Jan 1, 1993; New Orleans, LA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Gene Stallings on the shoulders of his team celebrating the victory against the Miami Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl at the Superdome. Alabama defeated Miami 34-13 to win the national championship. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

1974 Oklahoma (11-0)

Sep 1974; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Rod Shoate (43) on the sideline during the 1974 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1987 Miami (12-0)

Jan 1, 1988; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes running back Melvin Bratton (5) gets loose for yardage against the Oklahoma Sooners during the 1988 Orange Bowl as the Hurricanes defeated the Sooners 20-14 at the Orange Bowl to win the 1987 National Championship. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

1994 Nebraska (13-0)

1 JAN 1995: NEBRASKA OFFENSIVE GUARDS JOEL WILKS, #75, BRYAN PRUITT,#65 AND BRADY CASKEY, #61, CELEBRATE NEBRASKA”S WIN IN THE ORANGE BOWL OVER THE MIAMI HURRICANES IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. THE CORNHUSKERS WON, 24-17. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty/ALLSPORT

1979 Alabama (12-0)

Nov 3, 1979, Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Steadman Shealy (10) in action against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium during the 1979 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

1999 Florida State (12-0)

5 Jan 2000: Peter Warrick #9 of the Florida State Seminoles jumps and catches the ball as Anthony Midget #9 of the Virginia Tech Hokies gaurds him during the Nokita Sugar Bowl Game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Seminoles defeated the Hokies 46-29. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport

2004 USC (13-0)

Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Matt Leinart jokes around during the trophy presentation after USC’s 55-12 win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2005 Orange Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. Leinart, who threw 5 touchdowns, was named the game’s MVP.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Preston Mack-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2005 by Preston Mack

1988 Notre Dame (12-0)

Jan 2, 1989; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Irish quarterback Tony Rice (9) turns to hand the ball off against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. Notre Dame defeated West Virginia 34-21. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

2005 Texas (13-0)

Texas quarterback Vince Young scores a touchdown against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl.

1972 USC (12-0)

Jan 1, 1973; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; A fan holds up a USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes flag pendants at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY NETWORK

2009 Alabama (14-0)

1-7-2010 — Pasadena, CA, — Alabama linebacker Rolando McClain (25) running back Mark Ingram (22) and Alabama defensive back Javier Arenas (28) celebrate following their 37-21 victory over Texas at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA for the National Championship. (Tuscaloosa News / Robert Sutton

Bcs National Championship

2018 Clemson (15-0)

Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard (76) and running back Darien Rencher (21) join teammates in the alma mater after the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 to win the National Championship after the College Football Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019.

2019 LSU (15-0)

Then-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 13.

Sports 128 Tda Nws 165177

2020 Alabama (13-0)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Brian Robinson Jr. #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for yardage during the CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

1995 Nebraska (12-0)

2 JAN 1996: HEAD COACH TOM OSBORNE OF THE NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS GETS A CONGRATULATORY BATH FOLLOWING THE FIESTA BOWL AT SUN DEVIL STADIUM IN TEMPE, ARIZONA. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn/ALLSPORT

2013 Florida State (14-0)

Jan 6, 2014; Pasadena, CA, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher holds the Coaches Trophy after the 2014 BCS National Championship game against the Auburn Tigers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

1971 Nebraska (13-0)

Jan 1, 1972; Miami, FL, USA FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers receiver Woody Cox (32) catches a pass in front of Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Wayne Adkinson (21) and Tom Surlas (42) and Jeff Rouzie (56) during the 1972 Orange Bowl. Nebraska defeated Alabama 38-6. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

2001 Miami (12-0)

(01/03/2002) Miami head coach Larry Coker rides on his players shoulders and holds up his finger after the Hurricanes defeated Nebraska in the Bowl Championship Series in the Rose Bowl, January 3, in Pasadena, CA. Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY

