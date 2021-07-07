On list of great games, Tom Brady calls Super Bowl LI 'second to none'

On list of great games, Brady calls Super Bowl LI 'second to none' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has played in many of the NFL's greatest games.

That's what happens when you play for 20 years and lead the greatest dynasty in the history of the sport, and then switch teams and immediately win a seventh Super Bowl title in your 21st season.

Brady competed in "The Match" golf tournament yesterday in Montana with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and 2020 U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau. The Rodgers-DeChambeau duo defeated the Brady-Mickelson tandem.

During yesterday's golf outing, Brady was asked about his legendary 28-3 comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI as a member of the New England Patriots.

Where does it rank among all the games he's played in? Brady made that pretty clear.

"Even for me, every time it's on (television) I got to sit down and watch it and go 'Did that really happen?" Brady explained. "You just watch the sequence of plays, that was pretty epic. Of all the games I've played -- I've been in some great ones -- that one is obviously second to none. Julian (Edelman's) catch, (Dont'a) Hightower's strip-sack fumble, James White's performance. So many guys played a huge role in that win. That was an all-timer."

It certainly was an all-timer.

The Patriots made so many clutch plays over the final 17 minutes or so of regulation plus overtime to win that game and their fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

A couple years ago when the NFL celebrated its 100th anniversary, it unveiled a ranking of the 100 greatest games. Super Bowl LI was No. 9 on that list, which was way too low.

It's the No. 1 game in the minds of many Patriots fans, though, and probably will be for a very long time.