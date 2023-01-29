List of former Longhorns participating in NFL Championship Sunday

It’s one of the most exciting weekends of the year for NFL fans.

The AFC Championship and NFC Championship will take place back to back on Sunday. The NFC’s top two teams, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, will face off at 2 p.m. CT on FOX.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will meet for the second time this season, this time with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. This anticipated high-scoring matchup will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Former Longhorns will be present in each game on Sunday. The Bengals and 49ers are each home to former Texas stars. Here’s a look at each Longhorn to watch as they chase the Lombardi Trophy.

Joseph Ossai - DE - Cincinnati Bengals

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Omenihu - DE - San Francisco 49'ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Hassan Ridgeway - DT - San Francisco 49'ers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire