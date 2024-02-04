List of every match in every host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

List of every match in every host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The World Cup announced its full schedule of matches for the 2026 tournament on Sunday, including the opening match and the final. The World Cup will be played across all of North America from Canada through Mexico from June 11 through July 19. Here’s the full list of where games will be played, including the biggest matches.

2026 WORLD CUP OPENING MATCH

The games begin in Mexico City on June 11. A second match will be played that day in Guadalajara, as well.

2026 WORLD CUP UNITED STATES OPENING MATCH

The U.S. hosts its first game at SoFi Stadium on June 12. SoFi is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.

2026 WORLD CUP CANADA OPENING MATCH

The Canadians also start their hosting duties on June 12 in Toronto.

2026 WORLD CUP FINAL

The winning team will hoist the World Cup trophy at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FULL LIST OF HOST CITIES

These are all the host cities for the 2026 World, and how many games will be played at each place. They’re listed in alphabetical order.

ATLANTA - EIGHT WORLD CUP GAMES

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the home for five group stage matches, a game in the round of 32, round of 16 and one semifinal game.

BOSTON - SEVEN WORLD CUP GAMES

Beantown will host five group stage games, one in the round of 32 and one quarterfinal game at Gillette Stadium.

DALLAS - NINE WORLD CUP GAMES

AT&T Stadium, aka Jerry World, will host the most matches of any city. They’ll get five group stage games, two in the round of 32, one in the round of 16 and a semifinal game.

GUADALAJARA - FOUR GAMES

All four games at Estadio Akron will be in the group stage, including the second game on Opening Day.

HOUSTON - SEVEN GAMES

NRG Stadium, the home of the Texans, will host five group stage games, then a round of 32 and a round of 16 match.

KANSAS CITY - SIX GAMES

Chiefs fans have made Arrowhead Stadium one of the loudest in the country for years. They’ll have a chance to bring the noise for four group stage game, one match in the round of 32 and one quarterfinal match.

LOS ANGELES - EIGHT GAMES

In addition to hosting the United States’ group stage opener, they’ll host four more group stage games, two games in the round of 32 and a quarterfinal game.

MEXICO CITY - FIVE GAMES

The biggest city in North America will host three group stage matches, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16 at Estadio Azteca.

MIAMI - SEVEN GAMES

Messi’s new home will host four group stage games, a round of 32 game, a quarterfinal game, and the third-place game.

MONTERREY - FOUR GAMES

The third Mexican host city will have three group stage matches and a round of 32 match.

NEW YORK / NEW JERSEY - EIGHT GAMES

In addition to the honor of hosting the final at MetLife Stadium, NY/NJ will be the home for five group stage games, one in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16.

PHILADELPHIA - SIX GAMES

The city of brotherly love will open its arms for five group stage games and one round of 16 game.

SAN FRANCISCO / BAY AREA - SIX GAMES

SoCal will get the US opener, and NorCal will get five group stage games plus a match in the round of 32.

SEATTLE - SIX GAMES

Lumen Field, the home of the 2019 MLS Cup Champion Sounders, will host four group stage games– including one Team USA game– a round of 32 game, and a round of 16 game.

TORONTO - SIX GAMES

In addition to hosting the Canadian opener, the country’s largest city will have four more group stage games and one match in the round of 32.

VANCOUVER - SEVEN GAMES

British Columbia will have one more game than their counterparts in Ontario, including five group stage games, a round of 32 game and a round of 16 game.