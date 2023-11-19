The list of embarrassments for Lincoln Riley at USC is endless, and he must confront that fact

Where does one begin when cataloging the many embarrassments, failures, and humiliations suffered by Lincoln Riley and USC football this season? There is a bowl game still to be played, but it won’t be significant in any profound sense. It will be a chance for 2024 players to get needed work and practice, particularly with a new defensive coordinator looking into the operation and gathering information for next year. In essence, USC’s season ended on Saturday. It could not have gone much worse.

Itemizing a number of specific failures might seem like piling on and just being mean, but no — we need to mention all of these failures so that everyone at USC absorbs them and gains clarity on how to avoid them in the future. The enormity of failure has to be confronted, piece by piece, in order for fresh accountability and meaningful change to emerge next season.

Here is a list of just some of the failures of Lincoln Riley and USC this season. We mention them not to repeat refrains or mantras, but to make the program aware of how badly it failed and how fully it must rethink its methods in the pursuit of transformation next season in the Big Ten.

Here we go:

7-5

USC will be 7-5 in year two under Lincoln Riley and will have lost 5 of their last 6 while Oklahoma is 9-2 on their way to a 10+ win season in year two under Brent Venables. We were told USC got the better end of this. pic.twitter.com/VGDyOkVkA5 — 𝔽𝕚𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕕𝕊𝕠𝕠𝕟𝕖𝕣 (@SOONERSnFITTEDS) November 18, 2023

WASTED CALEB WILLIAMS' SEASON

Question for discussion : did Lincoln Riley teams help Caleb Williams career or hurt it? If nothing else he wasted the potential of what could’ve been. — Sooners Insider (@SoonersInsider) November 19, 2023

LOST TO UCLA

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley not only lost to UCLA. He lost in a blowout to a coach, Chip Kelly, who entered this game on the hot seat.

LOST TO NOTRE DAME

Oct 14, 2023; Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

A Notre Dame team which lost three games this year and struggled on offense was still able to drill Riley and USC by 28 points.

LOST 5 OF 6 GAMES

Oct 28, 2023; Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

USC started 6-0 against the soft part of its schedule. Against the loaded back end of its schedule, the Trojans went 1-5. Pathetic.

NO PAC-12 TITLE GAME

Dec 2, 2022; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC didn’t return to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game, which really was the low end of expectations heading into this season. USC not only failed to clear that low bar; it didn’t even come close.

NO NEW YEAR'S SIX BOWL

Jan 2, 2023; Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

USC didn’t play in the Rose Bowl last season, but the Cotton Bowl was still a big-time bowl. The Trojans couldn’t return to the NY6, another face-plant in a season filled with them.

0-5 IN THE BIGGEST GAMES

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA, Notre Dame, Utah, Oregon, Washington. These were the five biggest games of the season. USC didn’t win one. That says it all.

OFFENSIVE LINE REGRESSED

Nov 5, 2022; Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

USC really missed this guy. Andrew Vorhees carried the Trojans up front. Without him and Brett Neilon and Bobby Haskins, this offensive line regressed in a big way.

SECONDARY STUMBLED

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

USC’s secondary cratered in the last few games of its season. Donte Williams could not have done a worse job of coaching in November.

DORIAN SINGER: TOTAL BUST

Sep 9, 2023; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Singer was as quiet as a church mouse this season. Meanwhile, his former team, Arizona, is thriving without him. USC didn’t evaluate Singer well. The Trojans didn’t find ways for him to contribute. Singer didn’t perform. What a disaster this was.

MARIO WILLIAMS BLACK HOLE

Oct 1, 2022; Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

If Singer had a terrible year, Mario Williams wasn’t far behind him. Jordan Addison really did reshape the field for these guys in 2022. Without Addison, they couldn’t win their one-on-one matchups.

ANTHONY LUCAS

Apr 15, 2023; Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Did we hear much from Anthony Lucas, the high-profile Texas A&M transfer, at any point in this season? Another transfer portal washout was part of the story of why USC regressed relative to 2022.

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, USC was better than plus-20 in turnover differential. This year, USC was in negative territory in turnover differential. Takeaways are great if you can get them, but great teams are able to get defensive stops on third and fourth downs. They don’t completely depend on takeaways to get off the field. The turnover factor has to be discussed when looking at USC’s failures this year. No team should be that dependent on turnovers. USC clearly was.

BENNIE WYLIE

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

USC was punched in the mouth by all of its best opponents. The Trojans were clearly weaker, slower, less imposing, and less forceful than their foes. This was a soft, soft team all the way through. Strength coach Bennie Wylie delivered terrible results and an abysmal product.

ALEX GRINCH

Nov 11, 2022; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The man who failed in the Cotton Bowl at the start of the 2023 season failed even more in the rest of 2023. USC’s problems went beyond Grinch, but they certainly included him in a very central way.

RECRUITING

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting fell off a cliff beginning in mid-July. The Trojans have fallen well off the pace for their 2024 class. Wins were supposed to get this thing back on track.

WHOOPSIE! This is a real problem Riley must address.

PORTAL WHIFFS

Nov 19, 2021; James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Lucas and Dorian Singer are huge portal swings and misses for this USC staff. We haven’t mentioned the many others. Most of them came up front, including offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston. So many portal pieces were not evaluated well. USC did not replenish talent. It fell off at so many different positions, and that led to this 7-5 disaster.

KLIFF KINGSBURY

Sep 23, 2023; Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

What value did Kliff Kingsbury add to the USC operation this season? It’s hard to tell.

WASTED MARSHAWN LLOYD'S SEASON

Oct 7, 2023; Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

MarShawn Lloyd was really good for USC this year. He was a portal pick who actually played well. The Trojans did not help him or maximize his contributions. That’s unfortunate.

RILEY 0-3 VS UTAH

Oct 21, 2023; : Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Not being able to beat Kyle Whittingham and Utah this season, in a year when the Utes didn’t have Cam Rising, spoke to the depth of Lincoln Riley’s failure as USC head coach.

LOST TO A PIG FARMER

Oct 21, 2023; Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC lost to Bryson Barnes at home, making the former pig farmer look like Michael Vick or Vince Young on his last-minute 26-yard run which set up Utah’s winning field goal.

Humiliation was a dish USC kept eating this season. The bitter taste needs to motivate this team for the offseason. Lincoln Riley needs to learn a lot of lessons.

OKLAHOMA 9-2

USA TODAY Sports syndication – The Oklahoman

USC’s failures enable Oklahoma fans to say they were right about Lincoln Riley. Will Riley actually do something about this, all while the Sooners improve and evolve, or will Riley remain stubborn?

Your choice, coach. We will soon see how serious you truly are about winning at USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire