List of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL free agency period with 14 players who were available to sign elsewhere, and that didn’t include a decision from Jason Kelce on his future.

Philadelphia made one splash move by signing Haason Reddick and then made a solid value signing by adding Kyzir White.

With the draft and offseason workout just weeks away, here are the Eagles’ remaining free agents.

Steven Nelson, CB

A talented cornerback on the open market, Nelson waited until just days before training camp to sign with Philadelphia and could use the entire spring to find the right deal.

Ryan Kerrigan, DE

The veteran pass rusher could be forced to retire if he can’t find any suitors on the open market.

Rodney McLeod, S

The veteran safety has had a quiet offseason and potentially could return to Philadelphia later in the offseason.

Jordan Howard, RB

The bruising running back suffered another stinger in 2021 and missed time down the stretch of the Eagles’ playoff run.

Jason Croom, TE

Croom suffered a knee injury during training camp.

