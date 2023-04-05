List of Colts free agents who remain unsigned
The Indianapolis Colts have turned their attention to preparing for the 2023 NFL draft, but there are still some free agents available on the market.
Since the start of free agency, about half of the Colts’ free agents have found new homes. You can stay up to date with the latest news and rumors via our free agency tracker.
As we venture deeper into the month of April, here’s a look at the list of Colts free agents who remain unsigned.
QB Matt Ryan
DE Yannick Ngakoue
S Rodney McLeod
S Armani Watts
DE Ben Banogu
P Matt Haack
RB D'Vonte Price
OT Dennis Kelly
