The Indianapolis Colts have turned their attention to preparing for the 2023 NFL draft, but there are still some free agents available on the market.

Since the start of free agency, about half of the Colts’ free agents have found new homes. You can stay up to date with the latest news and rumors via our free agency tracker.

As we venture deeper into the month of April, here’s a look at the list of Colts free agents who remain unsigned.

QB Matt Ryan

DE Yannick Ngakoue

S Rodney McLeod

S Armani Watts

DE Ben Banogu

P Matt Haack

RB D'Vonte Price

OT Dennis Kelly

