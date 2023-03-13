List of Colts’ 2023 free agents
It has already been a busy offseason for the Indianapolis Colts, and it’s going to continue that way as free agency is about to begin this week.
While free agency doesn’t officially commence until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, the legal tampering period opens Monday at noon ET. This is when we start hearing about pending transactions and the big deals being agreed upon.
According to Spotrac, the Colts enter free agency with roughly $12 million in salary-cap space. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but they have ways to free up some space if they wanted to.
The Colts re-signed one of their pending free agents in defensive end Tyquan Lewis over the weekend.
Here’s a look at the list of Colts players set to hit the free agent market this week.
WR Parris Campbell
WR Ashton Dulin
OT Matt Pryor
OT Dennis Kelly
DE Yannick Ngakoue
DE Ben Banogu
DE Khalid Kareem (RFA)
DT Byron Cowart
LB Bobby Okereke
LB E.J. Speed
CB Tony Brown
CB Brandon Facyson
S Rodney McLeod
S Armani Watts
P Matt Haack
K Chase McLaughlin
