List of Chicago Bears' picks in 2023 NFL Draft

List of Bears' picks in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

It was an unexpected gift in the final week of the 2022 season when the Houston Texans shockingly beat the Indianapolis Colts in the final game of the campaign. Perhaps a parting gift from former Bears head coach Lovie Smith, who brazenly went for a two-point conversion to get the win instead of an extra point to tie the game.

And was fired for it.

While much of the offseason draft discussion to date has centered around that top pick, it's just one of the picks the Bears will make.

Here is a full list of the Bears' picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Bears now control nine draft picks:

Round 1, No. 1 overall

Round 2, No. 55 overall (from Ravens, Roquan Smith trade)

Round 3, No. 65 overall

Round 4, No. 103 overall

Round 4, No. 133 (from Eagles, Robert Quinn trade)

Round 5, No. 136

Round 5, No. 149 (from Ravens, Roquan Smith trade)

Round 7, No. 218

Round 7, No. 258

The Bears received one extra pick in this year’s NFL draft on Thursday when the league announced which teams earned compensatory picks. The Bears were awarded an extra seventh round pick, No. 258 overall. It will be the second-to-last pick in the draft.

Compensatory picks, or comp picks, are awarded at the ends of rounds three through seven. The picks are awarded to teams who lost more impactful players in free agency than they gained in free agency in the previous offseason.

The Bears don’t have their own second round pick since they sent it to Pittsburgh in exchange for Chase Claypool part way through last season. Their sixth round pick belongs to the Dolphins due 2021’s Jakeem Grant trade.

Story continues

This is Ryan Poles’ first draft with a first round pick. Last year he didn’t have one because the Bears sent the 2022 first rounder to the Giants in the move up to select Justin Fields. Poles’ first selection came at No. 39, where he picked Kyler Gordon.

The first round of the draft begins on Apr. 27.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.