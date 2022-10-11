New list calls Auburn’s Saturday matchup a ‘trap game’ for Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels may not want to think too lowly of the Tigers despite Auburn’s recent drop in form.

A new list by 247Sports outlined the toughest games and trap games for all of college football’s remaining undefeated teams. No. 9 Ole Miss is one of those teams, and interestingly enough, both of the article’s choices are teams from the state of Alabama. The Alabama Crimson Tide were picked as the Rebels’ toughest remaining game, while the Auburn Tigers were selected as the team’s trap game.

Here is what the article had to say about Ole Miss’ game against the Tigers on Saturday:

There are feelings of dismissal about the Tigers – even within the Auburn fan base. But, as they showed against LSU, the Tigers can be competitive. Also, there’s a lot on the line for Auburn this week. Rumblings about Bryan Harsin’s future are loud ahead of the Tigers’ bye week. It’s easy to envision Auburn playing hard for its head coach and shocking some people. Plus, Auburn has owned this series, winning six straight.

This is certainly a game that coach Bryan Harsin wants to win, as Auburn head coaches have a bit of a history of getting fired after losing to Ole Miss. The Tigers have indeed won the last six matchups in this game, however, so it’ll be interesting to see just how mighty the undefeated Rebels will look once they host Auburn at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday in an attempt to extend their streak.

