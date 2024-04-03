List of Caitlin Clark’s awards as a Hawkeyes basketball player
As the announcement of the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year nears, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is just getting started on her senior-year accolades.
Here are the awards she won in her first three years, according to her website.
Junior
Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year
-Wooden Award National Player of the Year
-Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year
-2023 Wade Trophy Recipient
-2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award/United States Basketball Writers Association (WSBWA) National Player of the Year
-Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year
-Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year as by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA)
-Honda Cup, Women’s Basketball Player of the Year
-Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year-ESPYS Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports
-First Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association
-Unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press
-2022-23 Academic All-America® of the Year
-The Athletic National Player of the Year
-2022-23 Big Ten Player of the Year
-Unanimous First Team All-Big Ten
-Big Ten All-Tournament MVP and Team Member
-College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honoree
-ESPN’s Midseason Player of the Year
-Nancy Lieberman’s Midseason Top 10
-2022-23 Preseason First Team All-Big Ten
-Named to the 2022-23 Preseason Wooden Award Watch List
-Named a Wooden Award Finalist
-Named a WBCA Region 4 Finalist
-Named to the Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List
Sophomore
-Dawn Staley Award Winner (Nation’s Best All-Around Guard) | First 2x Winner
-Nancy Lieberman Award Winner (Nation’s Best PG) | 1 Of Only 3 Players To Win As A Sophomore
-Honda Sport Award WBB Finalist
-John R. Wooden Award Finalist & All American (1 Of 5)
-Naismith Award Finalist
-Wade Trophy Finalist
-AP 1st Team All American
-CoSIDA 1st Team Academic All American
-ESPN 1st Team All American
-The Athletic 1st Team All American
-USBWA 1st Team All American
-WBCA 1st Team All American
-WBCA All-Region Team
-B1G 1st Team All Conference Coaches & Media (Unanimous)
-B1G Player-Of-The-Year
-B1G Tournament MVP & All Tournament Team
-31x B1G Player-Of-The-Week Honoree (Career)*
-B1G Player-Of-The-Week (7x | 12x Career)*
-B1G Players-Of-The-Week Honor Roll (2x | 6x Career)*
-University Of Iowa Women’s Athlete Of The Year
-1st Player To Lead NCAA D1 In Scoring/Assists In Single Season (Since 2000)**
-NCAA D1 Scoring Leader (Avg./Total Points): 27.0 / 863**
-NCAA D1 Assists Leader (Avg./Total Points): 8.0 / 257**
-NCAA D1 Total FT Made Leader: 200 -NCAA D1 Triple-Double Leader (Season/Career): 5 / 6
-NCAA D1 Men’s/Women’s Scoring Benchmark (Past 20 Seasons): 1st Player To Score 1,500 Career Points In 56 Games
-B1G Conference/Tournament Single-Game Assists Co-Record Holder: 18
-Career High Single-Game Scoring Benchmark: 46 Points -Career 30+ Pt. Games: 23 (Includes Three 40+ Points Games This Season)
Freshman
-The Athletic 1st Team All American
-The Athletic National Co-Freshman-Of-The-Year
-USBWA 1st Team All American
-USBWA Tamika Catchings Co-Freshman-Of-The-Year
-WBCA 1st Team All American
-WBCA Co-Freshman-Of-The-Year
-WBCA All-Region Team
-AP 2nd Team All American
-Dawn Staley Award Winner (Nation’s Best All-Around Guard)
-B1G 1st Team All Conference Coaches & Media (Unanimous)
-B1G Freshman-Of-The-Year (Unanimous)
-B1G All Freshman Team (Unanimous) -B1G Tournament Team
-B1G Freshman-Of-The-Week (13x | Record))
-B1G Player-Of-The-Week (5x | Freshman Record)
-B1G Players-Of-The-Week Honor Roll (4x)
-AAU James E. Sullivan Award Finalist
-Nancy Lieberman Award Finalist
-Naismith Player-Of-The-Year Semifinalist
-NCAA D1 Scoring Leader (Avg./Total Points): 26.6 / 799
-NCAA D1 Total Assists Leader: 214
-NCAA D1 Total FG Made: 266
-NCAA D1 Total 3FG Made: 116
-NCAA D1 APG Runner-Up: 7.1
-NCAA D1 3PG Runner-Up: 3.87
-NCAA D1 Freshman Record: 12 – 30+ Pt. Games (Since 2000)
See the full list of awards and accolades on her website.
