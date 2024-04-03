List of Caitlin Clark’s awards as a Hawkeyes basketball player

As the announcement of the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year nears, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is just getting started on her senior-year accolades.

Here are the awards she won in her first three years, according to her website.

Junior

Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year

-Wooden Award National Player of the Year

-Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year

-2023 Wade Trophy Recipient

-2023 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award/United States Basketball Writers Association (WSBWA) National Player of the Year

-Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year

-Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year as by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA)

-Honda Cup, Women’s Basketball Player of the Year

-Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year-ESPYS Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports

-First Team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association

-Unanimous First Team All-American by the Associated Press

-2022-23 Academic All-America® of the Year

-The Athletic National Player of the Year

-2022-23 Big Ten Player of the Year

-Unanimous First Team All-Big Ten

-Big Ten All-Tournament MVP and Team Member

-College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Honoree

-ESPN’s Midseason Player of the Year

-Nancy Lieberman’s Midseason Top 10

-2022-23 Preseason First Team All-Big Ten

-Named to the 2022-23 Preseason Wooden Award Watch List

-Named a Wooden Award Finalist

-Named a WBCA Region 4 Finalist

-Named to the Dawn Staley Award Late Season Watch List

Sophomore

-Dawn Staley Award Winner (Nation’s Best All-Around Guard) | First 2x Winner

-Nancy Lieberman Award Winner (Nation’s Best PG) | 1 Of Only 3 Players To Win As A Sophomore

-Honda Sport Award WBB Finalist

-John R. Wooden Award Finalist & All American (1 Of 5)

-Naismith Award Finalist

-Wade Trophy Finalist

-AP 1st Team All American

-CoSIDA 1st Team Academic All American

-ESPN 1st Team All American

-The Athletic 1st Team All American

-USBWA 1st Team All American

-WBCA 1st Team All American

-WBCA All-Region Team

-B1G 1st Team All Conference Coaches & Media (Unanimous)

-B1G Player-Of-The-Year

-B1G Tournament MVP & All Tournament Team

-31x B1G Player-Of-The-Week Honoree (Career)*

-B1G Player-Of-The-Week (7x | 12x Career)*

-B1G Players-Of-The-Week Honor Roll (2x | 6x Career)*

-University Of Iowa Women’s Athlete Of The Year

-1st Player To Lead NCAA D1 In Scoring/Assists In Single Season (Since 2000)**

-NCAA D1 Scoring Leader (Avg./Total Points): 27.0 / 863**

-NCAA D1 Assists Leader (Avg./Total Points): 8.0 / 257**

-NCAA D1 Total FT Made Leader: 200 -NCAA D1 Triple-Double Leader (Season/Career): 5 / 6

-NCAA D1 Men’s/Women’s Scoring Benchmark (Past 20 Seasons): 1st Player To Score 1,500 Career Points In 56 Games

-B1G Conference/Tournament Single-Game Assists Co-Record Holder: 18

-Career High Single-Game Scoring Benchmark: 46 Points -Career 30+ Pt. Games: 23 (Includes Three 40+ Points Games This Season)

Freshman

-The Athletic 1st Team All American

-The Athletic National Co-Freshman-Of-The-Year

-USBWA 1st Team All American

-USBWA Tamika Catchings Co-Freshman-Of-The-Year

-WBCA 1st Team All American

-WBCA Co-Freshman-Of-The-Year

-WBCA All-Region Team

-AP 2nd Team All American

-Dawn Staley Award Winner (Nation’s Best All-Around Guard)

-B1G 1st Team All Conference Coaches & Media (Unanimous)

-B1G Freshman-Of-The-Year (Unanimous)

-B1G All Freshman Team (Unanimous) -B1G Tournament Team

-B1G Freshman-Of-The-Week (13x | Record))

-B1G Player-Of-The-Week (5x | Freshman Record)

-B1G Players-Of-The-Week Honor Roll (4x)

-AAU James E. Sullivan Award Finalist

-Nancy Lieberman Award Finalist

-Naismith Player-Of-The-Year Semifinalist

-NCAA D1 Scoring Leader (Avg./Total Points): 26.6 / 799

-NCAA D1 Total Assists Leader: 214

-NCAA D1 Total FG Made: 266

-NCAA D1 Total 3FG Made: 116

-NCAA D1 APG Runner-Up: 7.1

-NCAA D1 3PG Runner-Up: 3.87

-NCAA D1 Freshman Record: 12 – 30+ Pt. Games (Since 2000)

See the full list of awards and accolades on her website.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes poses with the Naismith Trophy after winning the award for the best college basketball player in Dallas on March 29, 2023. (Blake Hornstein, Hawkeye Headquarters)

