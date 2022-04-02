List of Buffalo Bills players who are still free agents
As free agency always goes, it’s all about the incomings and outgoings… especially when someone like Von Miller is involved with the Buffalo Bills.
But we’ve hit a bit of a grey area as well. The Bills have some players who still remain free agents and have yet to re-sign or sign with a new team.
Here’s a rundown of such players from Buffalo’s 2022 roster:
DE Jerry Hughes
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Age: 33
2021 AAV: 10.75M
DE Mario Addison
Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) . (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)v
Age: 34
2021 AAV: $10.15M
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Age: 34
2021 AAV: $6M
OL Bobby Hart
Bobby Hart #68 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Age: 27
2021 AAV: $990K
DT Justin Zimmer (RFA)
Justin Zimmer #61 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Age: 29
2021 AAV: $835K
WR Cole Beasley (released)
Age: 32
2021 AAV: $7.25M
OL Daryl Williams (released)
Age: 29
2021 AAV: $8M
DT Star Lotulelei (released)
Age: 32
2021 AAV: $6.2M
LB AJ Klein (released)
Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Age: 30
2021 AAV: $6M
RB Christian Wade (released)
Buffalo Bills’ Christian Wade . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Age: 30
2021 AAV: $660K
