List of Browns 24 players on reserve/COVID-19 list
The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will now face off in an early Monday Night Football matchup. The outbreak of Browns players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list led to the NFL and NFLPA having to make a decision that few expected but many were calling for.
Two other games have also been postponed by the league for Week 15.
As of Friday afternoon, Cleveland has the following 24 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list based on reports:
QB Baker Mayfield
QB Case Keenum
WR Jarvis Landry
WR JoJo Natson – Practice squad, active in Week 14
TE Austin Hooper
TE Ross Travis – Practice squad
OL Wyatt Teller
OL Jedrick Wills
OL Drew Forbes – On injured reserve
DE Jadeveon Clowney
DE Takk McKinley
DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
DT Malik McDowell
LB Anthony Walker
LB Mack Wilson
LB Jacob Phillips
LB Tony Fields
CB Troy Hill – Also injured and unlikely to play due to the injury
CB A.J. Green
S John Johnson III
S Ronnie Harrison
S Grant Delpit
S Nate Meadors – Practice squad
P Jamie Gillan
The team activated TE David Njoku and TE Stephen Carlson (on injured reserve) from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
It will be interesting to see if any, and how many, of those 24 players will be activated in time for the game Monday. Unless policies are changed, the player must be activated by Sunday afternoon to be eligible for the game.