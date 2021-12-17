List of Browns 24 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders will now face off in an early Monday Night Football matchup. The outbreak of Browns players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list led to the NFL and NFLPA having to make a decision that few expected but many were calling for.

Two other games have also been postponed by the league for Week 15.

As of Friday afternoon, Cleveland has the following 24 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list based on reports:

QB Baker Mayfield

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

WR JoJo Natson – Practice squad, active in Week 14

TE Austin Hooper

TE Ross Travis – Practice squad

OL Wyatt Teller

OL Jedrick Wills

OL Drew Forbes – On injured reserve

DE Jadeveon Clowney

DE Takk McKinley

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

DT Malik McDowell

LB Anthony Walker

LB Mack Wilson

LB Jacob Phillips

LB Tony Fields

CB Troy Hill – Also injured and unlikely to play due to the injury

CB A.J. Green

S John Johnson III

S Ronnie Harrison

S Grant Delpit

S Nate Meadors – Practice squad

P Jamie Gillan

The team activated TE David Njoku and TE Stephen Carlson (on injured reserve) from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see if any, and how many, of those 24 players will be activated in time for the game Monday. Unless policies are changed, the player must be activated by Sunday afternoon to be eligible for the game.