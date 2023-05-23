List of Bills players not at first days of spring workouts

The Buffalo Bills are back in action at organized team activities (OTAs). The spring workouts are far from actual football, but it’s still worth noting who is there and who is not.

At the top of the list of those missing was receiver Stefon Diggs.

Off the bat, it is important to note that OTAs are completely voluntary and players not in attendance are not punished whatsoever.

But Diggs has has headlines follow him since the end of the 2022 postseason when cameras spotted him yelling at teammates, including quarterback Josh Allen, on the sideline. Diggs has also posted some cryptic-type messages on social media and he did not attend workouts in April.

In all fairness, Diggs wasn’t the only starter not working out. Linebacker Matt Milano wasn’t either. But Milano did sign a contract extension this offseason with the Bills, so he’s not going anywhere…

…But to be fair once more, Diggs also restructured his deal to help Buffalo’s salary cap situation as well.

Make of it was you want, but here are the names of players who were not in attendance at OTAs per WGR-550 radio and WKBW-TV:

WR Stefon Diggs

LB Matt Milano

OL Greg Mancz

RB Latavius Murray

Limited practice participants

The following is a list of players that were in attendance at OTAs but were limited or did not practice, according to WGR-550:

