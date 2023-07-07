List of Bills players heading into final year of their contract in 2023

The 2023 NFL season has a sense of continued hope and optimism attached to the Buffalo Bills, much like the last couple of years. Could they go all the way? What happens if they don’t?

The desire will continue in Buffalo, but some players could be playing their final year at Highmark Stadium once the season gets rolling.

This leads to a list of players that the team needs to consider signing extensions with based on how the season ends.

Here’s all Bills players heading into the final year of their contract in 2023 (figures via Over The Cap):

S Taylor Rapp

Image of S Taylor Rapp at One Bills Drive

(Bills photo)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million

DE Leonard Floyd

Leonard Floyd during Buffalo Bills OTA

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. (AP Photo).

2023 salary cap hit: $2.62 million

WR Gabriel Davis

Gabriel Davis wearing Buffalo Bills jersey.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $2.92 million

CB Dane Jackson

CB Dane Jackson wearing Buffalo Bills jersey.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $2.01 million

OL Brandon Shell

Buffalo Bills' right tackle Brandon Shell at former team.

Buffalo Bills’ right tackle Brandon Shell at former team Seahawks.

2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million

DL DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills' DL DaQuan Jones

Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman DaQuan Jones.

2023 salary cap hit: $8.58 million

WR Trent Sherfield

WR Trent Sherfield (#16) during Bills OTAs being covered by CB Tre'Davious White (27)

Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Trent Sherfield (#16) in Bills OTAs.

2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million

DL Poona Ford

DT Poona Ford (98) during Bills OTA.

Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Poona Ford (#98).

2023 salary cap hit: $2.25 million

CB Cameron Dantzler

Cameron Dantzler wearing #3 on former team Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (#3) at former team Vikings. (Jeffrey Becker – USA TODAY Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.01 million

DE Shaq Lawson

DE Shaq Lawson (#90)

Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (#90).

2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million

RB Latavius Murray

RB Latavius Murray wearing #28

Buffalo Bills’ running back Latavius Murray (#28).

2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million

OL David Quessenberry

Buffalo Bills RG David Quessenberry (#78) in the snow.

Buffalo Bills’ right guard David Quessenberry (#78).

2023 salary cap hit: $1.60 million

Bills DE A.J. Epenesa (#57) with LB Matt Milano ((#58)

Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa (#57). (Jamie Germano – Rochester Democrat and Chronicle).

2023 salary cap hit: $1.87 million

DL Tim Settle

Buffalo Bills' Tim Settle (#99)

Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Tim Settle (#99). (Tim Fuller – USA TODAY Sports).

2023 salary cap hit: $4.32 million

DL Jordan Phillips

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (#97) vs. New York Jets. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $2.86 million

TE Quintin Morris

Buffalo Bills' tight end Quintin Morris (#85)

2023 salary cap hit: $870 thousand

RB Damien Harris

Buffalo Bills' running back Damien Harris at free agent signing in March 2023 at One Bills Drive. (Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million

OL David Edwards

Buffalo Bills' right guard David Edwards (#76) at Buffalo Bills minicamp (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million

LB Tyrel Dodson

Buffalo Bills' linebacker Tyrel Dodson (#53) vs. Atlanta Falcons. (Timothy L Ludwig/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $2.01 million

S Dean Marlowe

Buffalo Bills' safety Dean Marlowe (#31) vs. Dolphins (Mark Konezny - USA TODAY Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million

DL Kendal Vickers

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (#95) at former team LV Raiders. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.01 million

QB Kyle Allen

Buffalo Bills' quarterback Kyle Allen speaking to media. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million

CB Cameron Lewis

Buffalo Bills' cornerback Cam Lewis (#47) in 2020.

2023 salary cap hit: $1.19 million

Buffalo Bills' linebacker A.J. Klein (#54) vs. Chargers in 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million

S Micah Hyde

Buffalo Bills' safety Micah Hyde (#23) vs. Titans (Ryan Kang/AP)

2023 salary cap hit: $10.57 million

WR Dezmon Patmon

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (#19) at Bills' minicamp. (Gregory Fisher - USA TODAY Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.02 million

OL Greg Mancz

Buffalo Bills' center Greg Mancz (#62) vs. Broncos.

2023 salary cap hit: $945 thousand

DL Kameron Cline

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Kameron Cline (#92) at former team Colts in 2021. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $870 thousand

OL Ike Boettger

Buffalo Bills' right guard Ike Boettger (#65) vs. Steelers in 2021. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.02 million

LB Tyler Matakevich

Buffalo Bills' linebacker Tyler Matakevich (#44) vs. Texans. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.83 million

OL Kevin Jarvis

Buffalo Bills' right guard Kevin Jarvis (#75) at former team Lions in 2022. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

2023 salary cap hit: $750 thousand

TE Nick Guggemos

Buffalo Bills' tight end Nick Guggemos at former team Buccaneers' training camp. (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $750 thousand

WR Marcell Ateman

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Marcell Ateman (#88) at previous team Raiders. (Stan Stezo-USA Today Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $940 thousand

DL Cortez Broughton

Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman Cortez Broughton at former team Chargers. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $943 thousand

WR KeeSean Johnson

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (#19) at former team Cardinals. (Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $947 thousand

LB Travin Howard

Buffalo Bills' linebacker Travin Howard (#32) at former team Rams. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.01 million

DE Shane Ray

Buffalo Bills' DE Shane Ray (#49). (Jeffrey T. Barnes | Credit: AP)

2023 salary cap hit: $940 thousand

DL Eli Ankou

Buffalo Bills' DL Eli Ankou (#51). (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $940 thousand

QB Matt Barkley

Buffalo Bills' QB Matt Barkley (#5). (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

2023 salary cap hit: $1.03 million

