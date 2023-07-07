List of Bills players heading into final year of their contract in 2023
The 2023 NFL season has a sense of continued hope and optimism attached to the Buffalo Bills, much like the last couple of years. Could they go all the way? What happens if they don’t?
The desire will continue in Buffalo, but some players could be playing their final year at Highmark Stadium once the season gets rolling.
This leads to a list of players that the team needs to consider signing extensions with based on how the season ends.
Here’s all Bills players heading into the final year of their contract in 2023 (figures via Over The Cap):
S Taylor Rapp
(Bills photo)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million
DE Leonard Floyd
Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. (AP Photo).
2023 salary cap hit: $2.62 million
WR Gabriel Davis
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $2.92 million
CB Dane Jackson
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $2.01 million
OL Brandon Shell
Buffalo Bills’ right tackle Brandon Shell at former team Seahawks.
2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million
DL DaQuan Jones
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman DaQuan Jones.
2023 salary cap hit: $8.58 million
WR Trent Sherfield
Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Trent Sherfield (#16) in Bills OTAs.
2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million
DL Poona Ford
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Poona Ford (#98).
2023 salary cap hit: $2.25 million
CB Cameron Dantzler
Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. (#3) at former team Vikings. (Jeffrey Becker – USA TODAY Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.01 million
DE Shaq Lawson
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Shaq Lawson (#90).
2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million
RB Latavius Murray
Buffalo Bills’ running back Latavius Murray (#28).
2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million
OL David Quessenberry
Buffalo Bills’ right guard David Quessenberry (#78).
2023 salary cap hit: $1.60 million
DE A.J. Epenesa
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa (#57). (Jamie Germano – Rochester Democrat and Chronicle).
2023 salary cap hit: $1.87 million
DL Tim Settle
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Tim Settle (#99). (Tim Fuller – USA TODAY Sports).
2023 salary cap hit: $4.32 million
DL Jordan Phillips
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (#97) vs. New York Jets. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $2.86 million
TE Quintin Morris
Buffalo Bills’ tight end Quintin Morris (#85)
2023 salary cap hit: $870 thousand
RB Damien Harris
Buffalo Bills’ running back Damien Harris at One Bills Drive. (Bill Wippert/Buffalo Bills)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million
OL David Edwards
Buffalo Bills’ right guard David Edwards (#76) at Buffalo Bills minicamp (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.77 million
LB Tyrel Dodson
Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Tyrel Dodson (#53) vs. Atlanta Falcons. (Timothy L Ludwig/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $2.01 million
S Dean Marlowe
Buffalo Bills’ safety Dean Marlowe (#31) vs. Dolphins (Mark Konezny – USA TODAY Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million
DL Kendal Vickers
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (#95) at former team Raiders. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.01 million
QB Kyle Allen
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Kyle Allen speaking to media during Bills free agency. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News).
2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million
CB Cameron Lewis
Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Cam Lewis (#47) in 2020.
2023 salary cap hit: $1.19 million
LB A.J. Klein
Buffalo Bills’ linebacker A.J. Klein (#54) vs. Chargers in 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.09 million
S Micah Hyde
Buffalo Bills’ safety Micah Hyde (#23) vs. Titans (Ryan Kang/AP)
2023 salary cap hit: $10.57 million
WR Dezmon Patmon
Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (#19) at Bills’ minicamp. (Gregory Fisher – USA TODAY Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.02 million
OL Greg Mancz
Buffalo Bills’ center Greg Mancz (#62) vs. Broncos.
2023 salary cap hit: $945 thousand
DL Kameron Cline
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Kameron Cline (#92) at former team Colts in 2021. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $870 thousand
OL Ike Boettger
Buffalo Bills’ right guard Ike Boettger (#65) vs. Steelers in 2021. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.02 million
LB Tyler Matakevich
Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Tyler Matakevich (#44) vs. Texans. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.83 million
OL Kevin Jarvis
Buffalo Bills’ right guard Kevin Jarvis (#75) at former team Lions in 2022. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)
2023 salary cap hit: $750 thousand
TE Nick Guggemos
Buffalo Bills’ tight end Nick Guggemos with former team Buccaneers’ training camp. (Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $750 thousand
WR Marcell Ateman
Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver Marcell Ateman (#88) at previous team Raiders. (Stan Stezo-USA Today Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $940 thousand
DL Cortez Broughton
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Cortez Broughton at former team Chargers. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $943 thousand
WR KeeSean Johnson
Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (#19) at former team Cardinals. (Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $947 thousand
LB Travin Howard
Buffalo Bills’ linebacker Travin Howard (#32) at former team Rams. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.01 million
DE Shane Ray
Buffalo Bills’ defensive end Shane Ray (#49). (Jeffrey T. Barnes | Credit: AP)
2023 salary cap hit: $940 thousand
DL Eli Ankou
Buffalo Bills’ defensive lineman Eli Ankou (#51). (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $940 thousand
QB Matt Barkley
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Matt Barkley (#5). (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
2023 salary cap hit: $1.03 million