List of Bears free agents who remain unsigned
The Chicago Bears haven’t made a big splash through the first wave of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles has made some under-the-radar signings and added some depth pieces as he overhauls the roster.
Poles has certainly taken a conservative approach so far — not overpaying and letting the market come to him — which has left some concerned about his building around Justin Fields. But there’s still plenty of offseason left.
While plenty of former Bears have found new homes during the early wave of free agency, there are still some who remain unsigned. Perhaps even some who could still return to the roster.
Here’s a look at the 17 Bears free agents who are still available on the free agent market, as well as the former Bears who have signed elsewhere and those who Chicago has re-signed.
DT Akiem Hicks
TE Jimmy Graham
LB Danny Trevathan
RB Tarik Cohen
OL Germain Ifedi
S Tashaun Gipson
OL Jason Peters
TE Jesse James
WR Damiere Byrd
TE J.P. Holtz
RB Ryan Nall
OL Adam Redmond
LS Beau Brinkley
2021 Bears who have signed elsewhere
WR Allen Robinson: Los Angeles Rams
WR Jakeem Grant: Cleveland Browns
P Pat O’Donnell: Green Bay Packers
OL Alex Bars: Las Vegas Raiders
RB Damien Williams: Atlanta Falcons
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe: Seattle Seahawks
OL Elijah Wilkinson: Atlanta Falcons
DB Teez Tabor: Atlanta Falcons
Bears free agents who have been re-signed
LS Patrick Scales
