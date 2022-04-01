List of Bears free agents who remain unsigned

The Chicago Bears haven’t made a big splash through the first wave of free agency, where general manager Ryan Poles has made some under-the-radar signings and added some depth pieces as he overhauls the roster.

Poles has certainly taken a conservative approach so far — not overpaying and letting the market come to him — which has left some concerned about his building around Justin Fields. But there’s still plenty of offseason left.

While plenty of former Bears have found new homes during the early wave of free agency, there are still some who remain unsigned. Perhaps even some who could still return to the roster.

Here’s a look at the 17 Bears free agents who are still available on the free agent market, as well as the former Bears who have signed elsewhere and those who Chicago has re-signed.

DT Akiem Hicks

NT Eddie Goldman

TE Jimmy Graham

LB Danny Trevathan

RB Tarik Cohen

OL Germain Ifedi

S Tashaun Gipson

OL Jason Peters

TE Jesse James

WR Marquise Goodwin

LB Christian Jones

WR Damiere Byrd

LB Alec Ogletree

TE J.P. Holtz

RB Ryan Nall

OL Adam Redmond

LS Beau Brinkley

2021 Bears who have signed elsewhere

Bears free agents who have been re-signed

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

LS Patrick Scales

