List of all Bears draft picks after Khalil Mack trade

Here are all the Bears 2022 draft picks after Mack trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles has made his first blockbuster move as Bears GM. According to multiple reports, he’s agreed to trade superstar pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. In return, the Bears will receive a second-round draft pick in 2022 and a sixth-round draft pick in 2023, per the reports.

The Bears are still without a first round pick this year, since they sent it to the Giants in the move to trade up for Justin Fields. But the extra second-rounder, which is the No. 48 overall pick, will give Ryan Poles another chance to select a Top-50 prospect in what is expected to be a deep draft at several positions.

Here’s the full list of the Bears draft picks, this year, after the Mack trade:

-Second round, No. 39 overall

-Second round, No. 48 overall (via Chargers)

-Third round, No. 71 overall

-Fifth round - No. 147 overall (via Texans)

-Fifth round - No. 149 overall

-Sixth round - No. 184 overall.

According to OverTheCap, the Bears will have $24 million in dead money this year for trading Mack, while freeing up $6 million in salary cap space.

Now the Bears will turn to Robert Quinn, Mario Edwards and Trevis Gipson to generate quarterback pressure.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!