The List of Barcelona players that Flick will assess during pre-season

Without almost any room for error, FC Barcelona will welcome the new season with a strengthened team. The Blaugranes have their limitations to worry about, but they also have faith in their new sports management. With Hansi Flick now in charge, Barcelona trust him to have his team ready for next season.

The new German coach will be looking to assess his team this summer and also hope for some new recruits. However, due to the rather vulnerable financial situation of Barcelona, it would be irrational to expect the arrival of too many signings or even too many expensive arrivals.

Thus, both Flick and Barcelona are adamant about making the most of the situation that they are in. Without knowing about the others currently on international duty, the German coach has nine names in mind, according to Mundo Deportivo, that he wants to assess in the Barcelona pre-season starting July 8th.

1: Alex Valle

Having just recently wrapped up his loan spell at Levante, Alex Valle is highlighted as a great option for the left-back position. Instead of selling him or sending him out on another loan, Hansi Flick will try to find Valle’s best version and use him as direct competition for Alejandro Balde.

2: Julian Araujo

Given the insistence of the new Barcelona coach that the team lacks quantity and quality in the fullback areas, Julian Araujo is highlighted as a great possibility for Flick to make use of. Without needing a new signing, the Barcelona coach will look to test the Mexican fullback after his return from his loan at UD Las Palmas.

3: Marc Guiu

Due to the uncertainty of the continuity of other forwards at Barcelona next season, Hansi Flick would like to test out if Marc Guiu is truly built for the challenge and if he will respond when the Barça coach needs him to deliver.

4: Pablo Torre

Barcelona do not have too many options with Pablo Torre, and essentially only two exist. Either the club can find him to be a useable asset and keep him at Barcelona, or grant the player his wishes of continuing on loan at Girona under Michel’s guidance.

The Brazilian youngster continues to do his best to convince Hansi Flick, and the Barcelona coach is hoping for Vitor Roque to impress him during pre-season to consolidate his place in the team for next season.

7: Marc Casado

Hansi Flick is aware of Marc Casado and acknowledges his technical qualities. The 20-year-old will be looking to renew his contract until 2027, and the new Barcelona coach is hoping that the Barça Atletic captain shows his worth during the pre-season.

8: Oriol Romeu

While this name may come as a surprise, it appears that Hansi Flick has not completely given up on him. Despite Xavi’s lack of faith in the veteran Spaniard, the new German coach wants to see firsthand if Romeu can have a spot in his team.

Ansu Fati (aged 21)

After a rather uneventful loan at Brighton over in England, Ansu Fati returns with motivation. The player wants to convince Hansi Flick in the summer, and the FC Barcelona coach is willing to give him that opportunity.