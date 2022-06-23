New list asks “will Nebraska play in one of college football’s revenge games?”

There are few feelings in College Football that can bring one as much joy as winning the revenge game. Every team has been there. You lost a heartbreaker the year before, and now a rematch the following season and a chance to avenge that loss. A new list from 247Sports takes a look at the ten best college football revenge games in 2022.

Nebraska will be playing in one of those revenge games, and I think we all know which game that will be. But, interestingly enough, it’s the only nonconference matchup on the entire list. Scroll below to see the list of the best revenge games of 2022.

AUBURN AT OLE MISS, OCT. 15

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

TEXAS VS. OKLAHOMA, OCT. 8

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA AT NEBRASKA, SEPT. 17

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA STATE AT BAYLOR, OCT. 1

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN STATE AT MICHIGAN, OCT. 29

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

TEXAS AT KANSAS, NOV. 19

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

NC STATE AT CLEMSON, OCT. 1

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA STATE AT OKLAHOMA, NOV. 19

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

MICHIGAN AT OHIO STATE, NOV. 26

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

TEXAS A&M AT ALABAMA, OCT. 8

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

