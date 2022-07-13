List announces Big Ten preseason power rankings

We’re officially 45 days away from the start of the college football season and Nebraska will be headed to Dublin, Ireland, to take on the Northwestern Wildcats. As the Big Ten season gets closer and closer, how does the 14-team league stack up against one another? A list containing the power rankings of the Big Ten’s football team has been released by FanNation and we are going to take a closer look. The Cornhuskers have been consistently placed in the middle of the pack across most of the preseason conference rankings and while Nebraska may be in familiar territory in this list, you’ll see that different teams surround them.

The usual players will be listed in typical spots, but the middle and bottom of the pack are stacked up in a way that I have yet to see in any other power rankings. Of course, preseason rankings don’t mean much once the season has started, but it is interesting to see the general belief surrounding the conference for 2022.

Northwestern Wildcats

2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

Pat Fitzgerald has been the definition of average while coaching his alma mater, winning 55% of his games and going .500 in bowls. Last season was decidedly not average, as the Wildcats stumbled through a three-win disaster that included a single Big Ten win, against league cellar-dweller Rutgers. Defensively, the Wildcats slid from first to 12th in the Big Ten in points allowed and has adjustments to make just about everywhere.

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers

2021 record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

Indiana put up under 11 ppg in Big Ten games and allowed over 35, not a formula for success, but pulled in a half dozen defensive transfers from Power 5 schools with a mixture of experience and athleticism.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2021 record: 5-8 (2-7 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

It’s a tough ask going against Big Ten East opposition, but both lines of scrimmage also need repair if the Knights want to out-physical its division rivals. Rutgers has to replace four of its top tacklers from last fall and need to carve out a plan for moving the ball on the ground with more consistency.

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Illinois Fighting Illini

2021 record: 5-7 (4-5 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

This was one of four conference teams that failed to score more than 20 points per game a year ago, and was the league’s third-worst scoring offense. Illinois improved defensively from 2020, allowing 20 points or fewer seven times, and was about average in conference standings, but needs to get after the quarterback better.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins

2021 record: 7-6 (3-6 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

Maryland should put up some good numbers along the way after posting the fourth-best offense in the Big Ten a year ago, good for over 440 yards per game and scored a shade under 30 points each week… but expect some slipshod defense again, though, after the Terps placed second-worst in the league allowing almost 33 points per game

Maryland Helmet (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Purdue Boilermakers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

The “Spoilermakers” beat a pair of top 5 teams a year ago, but lose two key game-changers in edge rusher George Karlaftis and receiver David Bell and brings back the sole Big Ten rushing attack that failed to average 100 yards per game.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2021 record: 3-9 (1-8 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

It’s been four long years at Nebraska under Scott Frost, who hasn’t won more than five games in a season and is coming off a nine-loss disaster in which his team lost every game by single digits. That was enough to buy him one more year in Lincoln, but he’s working on a short leash.

Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

This was still a nine-win team last season despite not having lead back Mohamed Ibrahim on the field. Now, he comes back into the fold alongside veteran quarterback Tanner Morgan and offensive play-caller Kirk Ciarrocca is back, too. If the Gophers can patch up their protection up front, they can get some solid returns out of their skill players, who boast some deceptive speed on the perimeters.

Minnesota Golden Gophers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Penn State Nittany Lions

2021 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

Getting Sean Clifford back at quarterback is a definite plus, but this team needs to patch together a receiving depth chart that doesn’t include Jahan Dotson real quick to keep pace with the likes of Ohio State and Michigan.

Syndication York Daily Record

Iowa Hawkeyes

2021 record: 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten)

FanNation Says:

Iowa often has the defense to take it places — like last season when the Hawkeyes were in the top 5 of the AP poll and seemingly destined for the College Football Playoff — but patching together a consistently threatening downfield offense still evades this team.

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Badgers

2021 record: 9-4 (6-3 Big Ten)

FanNation Says:

Most of this defense — a unit that ranked No. 1 ahead of Georgia in the nation in yards allowed and was second in points surrendered — won’t come back in 2022, but with the coaching and depth on offer here, the unit should still be among the best in the nation.

Wisconsin Badgers helmet (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan State Spartans

2021 record: 11-2 (7-2 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

The question for second-year coach Mel Tucker, fresh off inking a $95 million contract, remains: what about this back seven rotation? It was far and away the Big Ten’s worst, allowing more than 337 passing yards per game. No other B1G team surrendered more than 260, and the unit overall ranked No. 111 in the nation.

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Michigan Wolverines

2021 record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

Jim Harbaugh finally got over the hump last year, beating Ohio State, taking the conference, and making the College Football Playoff. But getting kicked around by Georgia showed the gap that still exists between this roster and the teams that are winning national championships.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes

2021 record: 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten)

FanNation says:

The common denominator in OSU’s two losses last fall was subpar defense, which Ryan Day thinks he fixed by bringing on former Oklahoma State DC Jim Knowles. Under his watch last fall, the Cowboys posted the No. 3 overall D and led the nation in TFLs and sacks.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

