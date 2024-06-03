List: 73 golfers that will play at the 2024 Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament is back in central Ohio and the field of golfers coming to Muirfield Village is solidified.

73 players will be in Dublin for this week’s tournament, which begins on June 6 and concludes on June 9. Players will tee off beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Nine of the top-ten players in World Golf Rankings will play this week, including the 2023 Memorial winner Viktor Hovland (No. 5).

Other notable top-ten golfers that will play the course designed by Jack Nicklaus include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele (No. 2), No. 3 Rory McIlroy, and two-time Memorial winners Patrick Cantlay (No. 8).

The 49th edition of the Memorial Tournament is classified as a PGA Tour signature event and is taking place one week later than usual. This year’s tournament will precede golf’s third major the U.S. Open, which takes place next week at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

2024 Memorial Tournament field

Ludvig Aberg (WGC No. 6, Sweden)

Byeong Hun An (26, South Korea)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (57, South Africa)

Akshay Bhatia (37, USA)

Keegan Bradley (14, USA)

Sam Burns (27, USA)

Patrick Cantlay (9, USA)

Wyndham Clark (4, USA)

Eric Cole (47, USA)

Corey Conners (45, Canada)

Cam Davis (68, Australia)

Jason Day (20, Australia)

Thomas Detry (52, Belgium)

Nick Dunlap (77, USA)

Austin Eckroat (48, USA)

Harris English (51, USA)

Tony Finau (29, USA)

Matt Fitzpatrick (17, England)

Tommy Fleetwood (12, England)

Rickie Fowler (43, USA)

Lucas Glover (34, USA)

Chris Gotterup (136, USA)

Ben Griffin (70, USA)

Emiliano Grillo (55, Argentina)

Adam Hadwin (59, Canada)

Brian Harman (11, USA)

Russell Henley (16, USA)

Lee Hodges (75, USA)

Tom Hoge (62, USA)

Max Homa (10, USA)

Billy Horschel (66, USA)

Viktor Hovland (5, Norway)

Mackenzie Hughes (65, Canada)

Sungjae Im (32, South Korea)

Stephan Jaeger (42, Germany)

Si Woo Kim (46, South Korea)

Tom Kim (22, South Korea)

Chris Kirk (28, USA)

Kurt Kitayama (50, USA)

Jake Knapp (63, USA)

Jackson Koivun (Auburn, USA)

Matt Kuchar (108, USA)

Shane Lowry (33, Republic of Ireland)

Robert MacIntyre (39, Scotland)

Peter Malnati (76, USA)

Hideki Matsuyama (15, Japan)

Denny McCarthy (31, USA)

Rory McIlroy (3, Northern Ireland)

Taylor Moore (54, USA)

Collin Morikawa (8, USA)

Alex Noren (56, Sweden)

Matthieu Pavon (24, France)

Taylor Pendrith (64, Canada)

Victor Perez (84, France)

J.T. Poston (44, USA)

Seamus Power (118, Republic of Ireland)

Andrew Putnam (79, USA)

Davis Riley (78, USA)

Patrick Rodgers (87, USA)

Justin Rose (53, England)

Xander Schauffele (2, USA)

Scottie Scheffler (1, USA)

Adam Schenk (49, USA)

Brandt Snedeker (720, USA)

Jordan Spieth (25, USA)

Sepp Straka (21, Austria)

Adam Svensson (89, Canada)

Nick Taylor (30, Canada)

Sahith Theegala (13, USA)

Justin Thomas (23, USA)

Brendon Todd (72, USA)

Cameron Young (19, USA)

Will Zalatoris (38, USA)

