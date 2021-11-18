List of 30 players would satisfy Sixers in a Ben Simmons trade

But here’s the part that may come as a surprise: A source with knowledge of the list said there are approximately 30 players who would satisfy the Sixers in a Simmons swap, and there’s an internal belief that a fair amount of them — let’s say five to 10 — could become available in the next year or two. And while it might sound like a long list, consider this much: It’s approximately six percent of the league and the rough equivalent to the number of All-Stars selected every season. The framing of the timeline, more than anything else, speaks volumes about the long-term approach the Sixers insist they’re taking. “This is like a multi-year thing,” a Sixers source said.

Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

The Sixers (and the NBA, secretly) vs. Ben Simmons https://t.co/P81AF83opp pic.twitter.com/alUjnbgZLc – 11:21 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

76ers guard Seth Curry (@Seth Curry) is the only player shooting 50/40/90 this season. He spoke to @Jorge Sierra about his breakout season, wanting to be in the NBA 3-Point Contest, his long-term future with the Sixers, Ben Simmons, and more. hoopshype.com/lists/seth-cur… – 11:02 AM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

The Ben Simmons saga, one month into the season: The Sixers’ internal trade calculus; separating fact from fiction on the prospects of Simmons actually playing, and addressing the mental health uncomfortableness, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/2962244/2021/1… – 10:52 AM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Ben Simmons, “Mental Health,” and a Player Empowerment Waterloo houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/ben-simmons-… – 7:54 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

A look at Ben Simmons trade possibilities, Joel Embiid’s relationship with Simmons behind the scenes, when Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will return, how the 76ers view Tyrese Maxey looking ahead, and more with @Keith Pompey on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/ben-simm… – 11:32 AM

Story continues

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:36 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Rich Paul said on the record last week that negative publicity is hurting Ben Simmons’ mental health. Perhaps he should stop creating it: phillyvoice.com/sixers-rich-pa… – 2:27 PM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

LOVED catching up with @Sarah Todd on today’s pod!

We talk about her days covering the #Sixers & whether she’s surprised by what’s going on with Ben Simmons.

Plus, she tells us everything we need to know about The #Jazz heading into tonight’s matchup!

🎧 linktr.ee/LockedOnSixers – 10:45 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

If the right offer doesn’t come, could Ben Simmons still be on this roster at playoff time? | #Sixers Mailbag inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:52 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Surging Wizards, the latest with Ben Simmons, the NBA’s indifference towards John Wall and are the Cavs … good? Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:21 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

The Philadelphia 76ers continue fining disgruntled Ben Simmons #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:35 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:56 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers fine Ben Simmons, again, for not making road trip inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers fine Ben Simmons for not joining team on road trip nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/rep… – 11:25 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Philadelphia 76ers have fined Ben Simmons for failing to travel on their six-game road trip, sources say. Details: pic.twitter.com/PEStgby08j – 10:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

On today’s episode of The Bell Ringer, I welcome @NBAKrell on with me to discuss Tyrese Maxey, Ben Simmons, and the new additions #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/15/bel… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:02 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

“I would absolutely trade for Ben Simmons,” stated Isiah Thomas, the same guy who traded for Stephon Marbury, Steve Francis and Eddy Curry… – 7:25 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid (health&safety protocols), G Matisse Thybulle (protocols), F Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) and PG Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the #utahjazz. – 7:19 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) is listed as out for Sixers-Jazz tomorrow night.

Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle (health and safety protocols) also remain out, along with Ben Simmons (personal reasons) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery). – 6:36 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

The Adele special (and her connection to Ben Simmons) got me to thinking about what’s missing from the Simmons get-out-of-Philly playbook: shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 4:07 PM

More on this storyline

Yet when I checked in to update the state of affairs five days later, the message a source with knowledge of Simmons’ status shared was significantly less hopeful. As it stands, I don’t see a return happening anytime soon — if ever. What’s more, a source with knowledge of the talks between the Sixers and Simmons’ representatives indicated he’s reiterated his strong desire to be traded in recent days. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2021

In the absence of a Simmons return, sources say, the Sixers’ belief is rival teams have grown even less motivated than before about making a move for Simmons because of the escalating uncertainty that surrounds him. If his mental health struggles aren’t solely the product of his Sixers experience, in other words, then who’s to say it will be any different somewhere else? From this standpoint, it’s not hard to find rival executives who confirm these suspicions. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2021

So if the Sixers keep pushing for Simmons to return in a timely fashion and Simmons continues to balk, what comes next? That’s the great unknown. Will the league step in? A source with knowledge of the league’s view deemed its potential involvement a “last step,” while also emphasizing the fact that Simmons’ contract is not with the league but with the Sixers. As of now, it’s clear the league would strongly prefer to let the situation play out. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2021